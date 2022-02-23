Earlier this month, voters across Walla Walla County widely approved renewing levies and a new construction bond in Burbank’s Columbia School District.
Yet school taxes for property within the Walla Walla School District are set to drop, in large part because of lower state taxes, which make up a substantial portion of education property taxes. And in the College Place School District, property owners will see a decrease in 2023.
In the Walla Walla district, state taxes make up more than a third of a resident’s education tax burden. In 2020, state education taxes amounted to $3.12 per $1,000 of assessed property value; in 2022, those taxes are dropping to $2.83 per $1,000.
Some taxpayers may also see a drop in local rates for a number of reasons. In the Walla Walla School District, for instance, increased property values across the district, as well as the district's “conservative fiscal approach,” will lead to a rate drop of about 13 cents per $1,000 compared to 2020, according to a news release.
“We pledged to voters during the November 2018 bond election the tax rate would be no greater than $1.23 per thousand,” Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith stated in the release. “We continue to deliver on our bond promise with rates far less than voters expected.”
Between local and state discounts, taxpayers in the Walla Walla School District will see a rate decrease of $1.22 per $1,000 in 2022 compared with 2018.
College Place School District taxpayers will also see a decrease in local taxes, though not until 2023. The district recently refinanced its 2012 construction bond, a 20-year bond that was used to finance the construction of a new Davis Elementary School, College Place High School and the remodel of Sager Middle School.
Refinancing at the bond’s halfway mark allows the school district to avoid federal refinancing taxes, Superintendent Jim Fry said. Because of that tax exemption, currently low interest rates and the risk of interest rates increasing in the near future, now was the best time for the district to refinance, he said.
That refinancing will reduce local tax obligations by around $4.2 million over the remaining life of the bond, or about a 6-cent decrease per $1,000 in appraised value. This will also shorten the remaining life of the bond from 10 years to nine years, according to Fry.
The school district does not directly benefit from this refinancing, but the district moved forward with the complicated and time-intensive process to benefit its taxpayers, Fry said.
The current bond expiring early will also potentially free up the district to seek a new bond for future school construction, which may be necessary by the end of the decade.
“We are probably in the neighborhood of eight years before we start talking about building a new school,” Fry said. “The timing is important because nobody wants to be paying for both (bonds), but we also want to be ready to handle our future growth.”
That future growth in population and district-wide property values may also result in lower tax rates in future years, similar to what taxpayers in the Walla Walla School District are experiencing now, Fry said.
