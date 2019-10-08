Big Idea Talks at the Walla Walla Library is hosting a civil discourse discussion Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. with a presentation by Jim Peitersen, an American studies instructor at the Walla Walla Community College.
The talk will focus on: What is the best way to have a civil conversation in a democratic society?
The program is free and open to the public.
Big Idea Talks is sponsored by the American Association of University Women in partnership with the Walla Walla Public Library to present programs that build community conversations.