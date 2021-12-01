Community members had some tough questions for Dayton School District Superintendent Guy Strot during the district’s Tuesday, Nov. 30, community forum.
“I had a teacher tell me point blank that you had told the teachers to focus more on the D and F students than the A students, and that didn’t sit well with me,” one woman said to Strot.
The superintendent replied that he “most definitely did not say that.”
“I told them to concentrate on D and F students," Strot responded, "but I also told them to concentrate on the upper-end kids as well.”
About 20 members of the public — including about five children — attended the forum centering around Strot’s one-year and 90-day plans for addressing community concerns at the district.
With the first 90-day plan expiring in November, Strot also passed around copies of his new plan for December, January and February.
The district formed its plans in August after hearing safety and education quality concerns from parents and community members at past school board meetings.
Those concerns have led to a drop in enrollment at Dayton schools, and that drop will result in reduced funding from the state.
Strot said 44 families removing students from the district filled out a survey about their reasons for taking their children out. Of them, 40 have moved their students to other districts, such and Walla Walla or Waitsburg, and four have begun home school.
Strot said the district had expected a decline in enrollment this year and had included a “conservative” enrollment estimate to the state in its budget. The school has received funding based on that estimate. In January, an adjustment to funding will be made to match the actual enrollment number.
He said the district is currently 17 students below that estimate.
The community forums themselves are part of Strot’s initial plan to improve communication in the district.
Some community members in attendance acknowledged that communication from Strot’s office has improved this year but questioned if anything is being done to improve communications the other direction.
Specifically, some parents were concerned about some teachers who have left the district. They asked if there were exit interviews with these teachers to find out what led to their departure.
Strot said exit interview questionnaires were handed out to such teachers but that no in-person interviews took place.
The parent who brought up her worries about neglecting top-performing students at the meeting went on to say the district needs to better support and engage students who do well in school.
She said her daughter is a 4.0 student, said the youngster is often bored in school and has not been challenged at all.
“I have been to many meetings, and I have pushed and pushed,” the woman said. “I have had issues with administration saying it’s the teachers’ fault and the teachers saying it’s the administration’s fault.”
The woman also said that she had sent Strot an email about this and another issue and that she had not heard back from him.
Strot said he had forwarded the email to appropriate staff members to respond but added that he should have followed up on it himself. He said that is another area in which communication can improve.
The superintendent said on Wednesday, in an interview with the U-B, that he was working on adjusting the student’s schedule and was going to follow up with the parent that same day, adding that the public forums are working well if they are alerting him to problems he can address.
When the issue of discipline was discussed, one parent expressed appreciation for the district’s plans and a flow chart that clearly described teachers’ responsibilities in handling discipline, but the adult noted these documents did not list what the responsibilities of the principals and the superintendent are.
Strot said that could be addressed.
Strot also recapped what has been done to address discipline in the first 90-day plan, including moving students who are disrupting class to the school’s Learning Center.
A young girl in attendance told Strot that she knows of students who intentionally get sent to the learning center because they would rather be there than in class.
Strot said the district is working to address that.
Other items on Strot’s new 90-day plan include continuing to improve communication by seeking out conversations with students, staff and parents, forming a sex education committee to help select a curriculum for upcoming state-mandated sex education, forming a bond committee and more.
After the meeting, Strot told the U-B he thought it was a good conversation.
“We didn’t talk about masks,” Strot said. “We talked about student learning, and that’s good.”
Strot said there will be no community forum in December, but that they will begin again in January.
