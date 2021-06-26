At about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 25, classrooms at Edison Elementary School were full of students making slime, powering fans and light bulbs with batteries and participating in other educational activities during Summer Sol, Walla Walla Public School’s new summer program.
Similar activities are taking place at each school in the district.
The program was created to help students who may have fallen behind while in distance and hybrid learning during the COVID-19 pandemic to catch up. That is the focus of the early morning accelerated learning sessions.
A recent survey by the Center for Educational Effectiveness showed that 20% of students in Walla Walla Public Schools struggled academically during the pandemic and will need help.
In the program’s first week, which began Monday, June 21, about 250 elementary students, 50 middle school students and 100 high school students were participating in the math and reading sessions, according to Brent Cummings, WWPS director of accelerated learning and support.
Cummings said the students are learning in a fairly traditional classroom setting. The format is based on the morning session of the a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule the district used for part of the regular school year.
The term “accelerated learning” is used instead of “remedial learning” because the students are engaged at their own grade level, instead of focusing on past grades, he said. It’s like an extension of the school year to “fill in any missing gaps” of education missed during distance learning.
These sessions last from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
The rest of Summer Sol is more like a summer camp. Almost 1,300 students are taking part in the enrichment program that comes later in the day.
On this Friday, older elementary students were making slime out of shaving cream, baking soda and other ingredients.
“It’s fun to make,” one boy with excitement, not looking up from his slime.
“It’s more fun to play with,” said the boy sitting next him, equally thrilled.
Fifth grader Georgia Salazar, who was also making slime Friday, said she has been enjoying all the hands-on activities during the enrichment program.
“The teachers have been very nice to me,” she said. “We’re making slime today. It’s fun.”
The most fun, though, has been spending time with friends, she said.
Kara Guizar, the site coordinator at Edison, said the idea of making slime came from her staff.
“It was actually a tutor’s idea,” Guizar said. “In a previous program, they had made slime before, and the kids loved it.”
Down the hall, first graders were learning about science by using batteries to turn on gadgets they put together, such as fans and light bulbs.
First grader Johana Miranda said her favorite parts of the program were “eating and P.E.”
Cummings said community partners have made many of the enrichment program activities possible.
“Shakespeare Walla Walla is providing theater activities for us at all our elementary and middle school sites,” he said. “Carnegie Picture Lab is helping to coordinate art activities. WSU 4-H is helping with our STEM activities, and Farm 2 School is coordinating our gardening activities.”
After the enrichment program, elementary students are able to participate in activities put on right at their own school by the Walla Walla YMCA.
Initially, the plan was that all students would be bused to a single elementary school for the YMCA programing, but so many students have signed up that the YMCA is hosting events at each school.
Summer Sol participants in all grades receive a free badge that allows them access to Veterans Memorial Pool, free registration for one Parks and Recreation activity or program this summer and one YMCA week-long afternoon program.
Cummings knew his new job — launching a summer school program that doubles as a summer camp — would be challenging. And it was and still is. But now, he’s enjoying the fruits of his labor.
“The joys of it now is seeing it happen,” Cummings said.
Cummings, who used to run the 21st Century program at Walla Walla Public Schools, was promoted to his new position to create and oversee a program using federal funds provided to districts to help students recover from the pandemic.
He said designing the program from scratch and making it happen was a lot of work.
“We knew we could do it, but we had three months,” Cummings said. “We had March, April and May to get something in place. That was the hardest part. Working on such a tight time frame to meet such a large need … And we’ve doubled the (number of participants) that I expected.”