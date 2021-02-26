This is a developing story and will be updated.
A group of Whitman College students, joined by some faculty members and alumni, are meeting on campus to protest proposed cuts to several programs that are being considered as part of the college’s Financial Sustainability Review.
There are speeches planned by students, faculty members and at least one graduate of the school.
Protesters are concerned that too many of the proposed cuts are aimed at programs in the arts and humanities.
A spokesperson for Whitman College argues, however, that even if every cut in the proposal occurs — which she said is unlikely — humanities would still be the academic division with the most faculty members.