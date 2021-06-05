The Athena-Weston School District will have two new board members after Oregon’s recent special districts election.
Tim Seymour and Natalie Lambert will take over for Preston Winn and Tom Munck when the current term expires on June 30. Neither Winn nor Munck ran for reelection.
The results of the election were certified Wednesday, June 2.
Seymour ran unopposed for the Zone 2 seat being vacated by Winn.
Lambert defeated Nicole McLouth 261 votes to 161 votes for Munck’s Zone 5 seat.
Meanwhile, incumbent Kristin Williams successfully defended her Zone 1 seat against challenger Chantel Fuller, 274 votes to 166 votes.
Seymour, who is Winn’s son-in-law, said his father-in-law’s decision not to run played into his own desire to run.
“I was specifically asked by some people in the community, as well as by (Winn), if I wanted to run for that seat,” Seymour said. “In fact, my wife and I both were. We ended up deciding I would do it.”
Seymour said he’s looking forward to having a hand in how local youths are educated.
“I see this as an opportunity to give back to the community and to be engaged in the education system, which I think is incredibly important,” he said.
“In a small community like the Athena-Weston area, if community members don’t step up, things don’t get better and, in my opinion, you can’t complain if you don’t do anything to make it better.”
At 25 years old, Lambert — who is a lawyer — hopes to bring a new voice to the school board.
“I’m excited to bring a new perspective because I’m probably the youngest member,” Lambert said. “I graduated from Weston-McEwen (High School) fairly recently (2014), so I feel I’m going to be able to bring a unique perspective being such a recent graduate.”
Williams’ win means she will now start her second term. She thinks the fact that someone ran against her is actually a good thing, she said.
“I think it’s great that we had more interest in the school board,” she said.
Williams said education is something she’s interested in and ties into her job.
“I am the city librarian, and I am on the board partly because I want to build those connections between the city library and the district,” she said. “Also, I have children, so I am always interested in what’s happening.”
Two more seats were won by unopposed incumbents. Shannon Hoehna won another term in the Zone 4 seat, while Clell Hasenbank won reelection to the Zone 6 seat.
The Milton-Freewater Unified School District also had seats up for grab, but every race was uncontested.
Claudia Limon won election to the Position 1 seat, Tina S. Kain to Position 2, Duane Geyer to Position 3, Don Miller to Position 4 and Tim McElrath to Position 6.