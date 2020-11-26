COVID-19 has taken away a lot of things from everyone, at least temporarily. Could students' snow days be next?
This a question being asked nationwide as schools become more familiar with their distance learning options.
National news media have done reports on schools in various parts of the country that are considering using distance learning to replace delays and cancellations due to snow or inclement weather.
But what about here in the Walla Walla area?
Walla Walla Public Schools announced recently it plans on doing just that, for now.
“If we’re in any of our stages to reopening, and we’re not in a fully reopened model, we will switch to a modified learning program, which is our distance learning,” district spokesman Mark Higgins said. “No matter which stage we’re in, if we find ourselves with a situation where the road conditions are poor … we will still have a learning day.”
Dayton Superintendent Guy Strot said his schools are doing something similar. He said while the district did have a single snow day planned into its schedule — a day it ended ended up using Monday due to COVID-19 — future days affected by inclement weather will see students in distance learning.
“We’re doing it this year,” Strot said. “If we call a two hour delay, we’ll have a two hour delay. But if we call a day for weather related issues, then we will have one day or multiple days of distance learning.”
But what about in a post-pandemic world — as far away as that seems to be. Will schools consider using distance learning instead of snow days when things are back to normal?
“We’re going to have to take a serious look at it because we have come so far with our one-to-one technology that we feel we can pivot really quickly to distance learning,” Higgins said. “I could see this as a model we look to going forward because we have come so far in our ability to provide a quality distance learning program.”
The same appears to be true in Dayton.
“I see in our future we won’t take snow days,” Strot said. “The reality is, we offer Chromebooks to everybody. We gave all our staff laptops so they can bring a laptop home. We have decent internet for the most part and we have offered internet devices to families that don’t have their own internet. The fact is you can put everyone together remotely.”
It’s easy to see how this news could be alarming to some children who celebrate snow, thinking its going to mean a school-free day. Strot laughed as he acknowledged this.
“We will see,” Strot said. “I think they will be able to go outside and build a snowman and then come back in and do math. I mean, it may not be a popular thing in January or February, but it will be a popular thing in June when they aren’t in class for an extra week.”