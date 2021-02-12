Schools across the area respond to this morning's snow. Below is a list of closures and delays.
Walla Walla
Walla Walla Public Schools will shift to online learning today to accommodate for snow and ice that hit late Thursday afternoon and continued through the night.
No schools in the district will be open for in-person learning, and no on-campus programs will be running today, according to a release. Meal service is also cancelled.
College Place
All College Place schools will remain closed until noon today. All students in the a.m. portion of the a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule will be in full remote learning. The p.m. portion of the schedule will run as normal.
Touchet
The Touchet School District is canceling all a.m. classes. Students in the p.m. portion of the hybrid schedule will have class as normal.
Dixie
The Dixie Grade School is on a two-hour delay. There will be no breakfast served today and classes will start at 10 a.m.
Prescott
The Prescott School District is on a two-hour delay. Student pick up times and staff arrival times will be delayed two hours. Breakfast will not be served. Student arrival time will be between 10 and 10:15 a.m.
Dayton
Schools in the Dayton School District will operate as normal.
Waitsburg
Schools in the Waitsburg School District will operate as normal.
Milton-Freewater
Today is a scheduled no-school day, according to the Milton-Freewater School District’s website.
Athena-Weston
The Athena-Weston School District has not announced a closure or delay on their website or Facebook page for today. However, the district announced Freshman Orientation has been moved to Feb. 16.