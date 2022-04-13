The magic of people meeting people in person again was easy to see on the faces in front of her and hear in their laughter, Pam Clayton said.
Clayton is the family and community engagement coordinator for Walla Walla Public Schools, and one of her favorite jobs is organizing the annual kindergarten information night.
This year, however, the event that took place Tuesday, April 12, at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Pavilion was extra special after the “crazy past two years” of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said in a thank-you note to those who helped.
In 2020, the evening was canceled outright, and in 2021, it was virtual. But this week, parents and children had a chance to meet with staff of neighborhood schools to learn about kindergarten and all early learning programs available in the district.
Community agencies were also there to showcase their programs and services, Clayton said.
“I focus on the birth-to-5 resources, to tell families what’s available ... A lot of them don’t know those exist.”
The coordinator said the exuberant feedback from about 120 families, plus district staff, echoed the success she was feeling.
“Families got their questions answered, they felt confident about the registration process and they appreciated having our fantastic community partners on site for additional resources.”
The biggest endorsement came from kids who soaked it all in — the popcorn to temporary tattoos to balloons to games — they were having a great time and didn’t want to leave, she said.
The evening presented an opportunity to begin building relationships between educators, staff and families, Clayton added.
For more information about student registration at Walla Walla Public Schools, which officially begins Monday, April 18, visit wwps.org.
