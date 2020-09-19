Students in small districts outside of Walla Walla and College Place will be returning to school a little sooner than originally thought.
Touchet School District will be opening for all students, using an a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule, on Sept. 28.
Meanwhile, Prescott and Waitsburg school districts will be opening for all students — using a different version of a hybrid schedule — on Oct. 5, officials have announced.
The larger districts in Walla Walla County may not be too far behind. The College Place School District will discuss at its Sept. 22 board meeting a plan to reopen using a hybrid schedule on Oct. 19.
These announcements come a day after the Walla Walla School District announced it would discuss a plan — at a special Sept. 29 board meeting — to reopen for students in kindergarten through second grade, also using a hybrid schedule, on Oct. 19.
“This was faster than we anticipated, but is great news nonetheless,” Prescott School District Superintendent Justin Bradford said Friday. “It’s really based on the infection rate in Walla Walla County. It has decreased substantially and faster than we expected, which is good news.”
Guidelines from the state recommend that districts not reopen until the county sees COVID-19 cases drop to fewer than 75 per 100,000 residents for a 14-day period.
For Walla Walla County, which has a population of 62,580, this would mean having fewer than 46 new cases over two weeks. The county is not there yet. From Aug. 30 to Sept. 12, the county had 68 new cases, a Friday news release from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health said.
Bradford cited that same report to note that most of those cases are in the city of Walla Walla. When smaller districts outside the city are looked at alone, their numbers are much lower. Prescott, for example, had only one case during that same two-week period, according to the document.
He did note that a single case does put Prescott over the 75 cases per 100,000 resident guidelines, but he also said those guidelines are recommendations and not mandates.
“Our health department has given school districts the OK to proceed with our next steps,” Bradford said. “They aren’t saying if we can open or cannot open; they never had that. It’s not a mandate; it’s a recommendation … They are saying the numbers are reducing and getting very close to the target.”
The Touchet School District, like Prescott, is very close to the target.
The Waitsburg School District has met the target, as has the Dixie School District, which opened its elementary school at the start of the school year.
Bradford said he expects Prescott to also be below the target as of Oct. 5. However, he said, the district is already so close to the target that he has decided to open either way.
While both Prescott and Waitsburg will be using a hybrid schedule that will see half of their students at a time attend school in person, they will not use the a.m./p.m. plan that has been discussed at several districts across the Valley.
The two districts will use what Bradford is calling an AA/BB schedule. The first group of students will attend classes for full days on Mondays and Tuesdays. Teachers and staff will use Wednesdays to contact distance learners and to clean the school.
The second group of students will attend classes on Thursdays and Fridays.
“We are trying to keep the two groups separate from each other as much as we can,” Bradford said.
Bradford said pushing forward with reopening is important because his philosophy is that children learn better in school.
“They have been away for six months, Bradford said. “They need to be in school. They want to be in school. My staff wants them to be in school, and their parents want them to be in school. And even though there is some risk associated with this, we believe that with all the protocols given to us, we can keep people safe.”
Meanwhile, Touchet will use the a.m./p.m. plan that sees all students return every day for half days.
College Place Superintendent Jim Fry said the plan being discussed at the Sept. 22 board meeting will include an a.m./p.m. format.
College Place is right at the target of 75 cases per 100,000 residents. Fry thinks opening on Oct. 19 is feasible.
“We are targeting that Oct. 19 date. Of course, a lot of work needs to be done before that, but I think it’s a possibility,” Fry said. “We have already built this model. We had it ready before school started, we just haven’t be able to fly it yet.”