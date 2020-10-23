While the sex education bill known as Referendum 90 has sparked plenty of controversy, locally it will have little effect on curriculum.
The law would require all public school districts in the state to provide comprehensive sexual education that meets state standards to K-12 students. The requirement would start in grades 6-12 next school year and for students in grades K-5 the following school year.
For districts that don’t already teach comprehensive sex education, such as the Touchet School District, this could have a large effect. However, most districts in the Walla Walla Valley already teach comprehensive sex ed.
Walla Walla Public Schools Curriculum Coordinator Casey Monahan said the district doesn't have far to go to be in full compliance with the state's vision.
“We in Walla Walla have had that,” Monahan said. “That fact-based, comprehensive sexual health education, we already do that.”
Monahan did say the school will have to make some adjustments, however, such as starting the lessons younger.
The standards for sex ed were approved by the state Legislature earlier this year through Senate Bill 5395. But opponents of the bill gathered signatures that instead put the concept on the ballot as Referendum 90.
Rejection will repeal the bill. Support by voters will ensure it goes into effect. Meanwhile, the legislation is on hold.
Under the referendum, districts would be required to teach at least six lessons to students throughout their K-12 experience. One must be taught at some point between K-2, another in either fourth or fifth grades, two between sixth and eighth grades and two more between ninth and 12th grades.
For the Walla Walla district, the bill would require educators to introduce lessons in K-3 classrooms, Mondahan said.
"Currently we start that in fifth grade,” she said.
Teaching comprehensive sex education to students in kindergarten through third grade is part of where the controversy stems from. However, Monahan said the idea can be a bit misleading.
“For students in kindergarten through grade 3, it must be instruction in social and emotional learning,” Monahan said. “It says ‘comprehensive sexual health education,’ … but those lessons in K-3, that’s what they are focused on. On social and emotional learning.”
When asked, Monahan went into a bit more detail in what “social and emotional” learning will look like.
“The social/emotional standards for K-2 are things like recognizing ways to express your feelings, explaining safe and unwanted touch and how to tell adults about unwanted touch,” Monahan said. “The law says the focus is on these things, not anatomy or reproduction.”
Monahan said the district already has two lessons during middle school, as required, but will have to add a second lesson during high school, where it currently only has one.
The bill also requires that districts make the material used in the lessons accessible for families to review and all families may opt their students out of the lessons. Monahan said the Walla Walla district already follows this practice.
The new bill will have a much larger impact on schools that do not have any sexual health education, or education that doesn't meet the standards of the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
In addition to the Walla Walla School District, districts in College Place and Prescott also already have some comprehensive sexual health education.
The Touchet School District is one that will have to make some larger adjustments, Superintendent Robert Elizondo confirmed.
“This is going to require some revamping of our health curriculum,” Elizondo said. “Right now, our district does have a program at the sophomore level where we do have some conversation about sex ed. But it’s not like the comprehensive health education being proposed (in the new bill).”
Elizondo also noted the bill provides some time for schools to roll the new lessons. He did add the transition could present some challenges.
“Some of our concerns that we have had some conversations about is, ‘Do we need to have (the material) translated?’ What kind of time do we have to do that?’ Things like that,” Elizondo said. “And then for small schools like ours, is there an affordability piece?”
Elizondo said he's confident his district will be in compliance with the bill on time, if it passes.