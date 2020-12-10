It’s hard enough for a grade schooler to have to attend classes online at home. It doesn’t get any easier when the student doesn’t have a desk.
Enter SEATech, the Southeast Area Technical Skills Center in Walla Walla that prepares students for post-secondary education and entry into high-skill, high-demand jobs.
This month, 25 local elementary students studying from home will receive new desks SEATech students built in a partnership with the Walla Walla School District and two local businesses.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people nationwide — children and adults alike — to work from home. Among them are nearly all Walla Walla School District students, who have been in distance learning since schools closed in March.
But many families do not have homes setup with distance learning in mind. And sharing a dining room table is not an ideal solution.
Concerned about her students, Sharpstein Elementary School Principal Maria Garcia decided to try and do something about it.
“We had multiple families when we started distance learning who either asked for some help getting set up, or who we noticed could use some furniture or other supplies.” Garcia said. “There was a shortage. You couldn’t find them anywhere to buy because everyone wanted them.”
As has done in the past, she turned to social media.
“We started to think about building some desks,” Garcia said. “Then, I remembered in that past when we needed something built for us, I put it on Facebook and within minutes we had people offering to help.”
So Garcia posted a request for help. Garcia’s idea was if the school district could buy the building materials, volunteers could build the desks.
Her post got the attention of SEATech instructor Eric Matson when his wife showed it to him.
As it turned out, Garcia was not the first person to bring the idea to Matson.
“This summer, after schools closed the first time, I was approached by a doctor at the Walla Walla Clinic who just mentioned it in passing,” Matson said. “He said, ‘Have you ever considered making desks for children who are struggling from home?’ I said, ‘Wow, that’s a great idea.’”
Hearing the idea again from Garcia convinced him it was something he needed to do.
Matson reached out to Builders First Source and Jackson Contractor Group for assistance with the effort. The companies donated the materials need to make a combined 40 desks.
Every year, Matson and his students take on a leadership service project, and he thought making desks would be the perfect choice for this year.
At the time, COVID-19 restrictions still allowed small groups of up to five students to attend in-person instruction for hands-on programs such as SEATech’s Construction Technology.
“After school everyday, we were going to come here,” Matson said. “Students were going to learn how to use the construction tools and we were also going to be giving back to the community.”
This worked for a bit and students were able to get started on a handful of desks.
Then, an increase in COVID-19 cases caused schools to be closed even to small groups.
At that point, Matson started having live ZOOM sessions with his students as he builds the desks in the SEATech construction shop.
To allow some form of hands-on participation for his students, he decided to bring in local artist Brad Rude to consult with students on how the desks could be painted.
Then, students stopped by the SEATech center to pickup desks so they could paint them at home. Soon, they will return the painted desks for delivery to elementary students across the district.
Matson said 25 desks will be ready on Dec. 16, while another 15 will come early next year.
Garcia said the end results of the effort surpassed the expectations she had when she first put out the request for help.
“What Eric (Matson) did when he took on this project and ran with it, is so far beyond anything I could have envisioned,” Garcia said. “It’s very special what he’s done and we’re very fortunate.”