COLLEGE PLACE — Get in your kid’s business. And stay there.
Be the third leg of a support triangle that includes school and police.
Be aware and pay attention.
Those were some of the messages presented to parents and others Wednesday evening at a student safety meeting hosted by College Place School District and College Place Police Department.
District spokeswoman Heidi Wells said about 40 attendees heard from education and law enforcement officials about dealing with modern school security challenges. Superintendent Jim Fry encouraged parents to know what their children were doing at home and to know what’s in place at College Place Public Schools to offer the best learning environment possible.
Fry listed off the obvious — locking vestibules, facility and bus cameras, safety training and locked doors. And school resource officer Joey Langlois urged parents to check their kids’ phones and monitor online activity, Wells said.
“Kids are smart, so use the tools that are out there to see what they are doing,” she said, noting Wednesday’s presentation included resources such as netsanity.net.
“I noticed a lot of parents were taking pictures of the slides with resources on them,” she said.
Wells, the district’s communications manager, used her time in front of the group to explain how messaging operates in a crisis.
The reality of social media and cellphones is that parents will know about an incident well before the school issues notification, she said.
“We will work as quickly as possible to get the news out, but we work in conjunction with law enforcement. Parents need to know the most reliable information is coming directly from the school district.”
She and other officials use various technologies to disseminate critical information, including text, cellphone app, the district’s website and Facebook page. It’s important parents not call the school, thus tying up phone lines, Wells said.
Parents were also cautioned against coming to the school during a lock down and were told that during such an event, no one will be answering phones. Nor should parents ask their children to disobey school protocols or police instructions, she added.
Fry and CPPD Chief Troy Tomaras summed up the safety meeting by advising people not to be paranoid, but do be prepared.
“Don’t walk around in fear, but be aware,” Wells said.
For more information, contact Wells at hwells@cpps.org or go to cpps.org to see more on the safety presentation.