Gov. Jay Inslee's announcement Wednesday, Aug. 18, that Washington school employees must fully vaccinate against COVID-19 by Oct. 18 or face losing their jobs could be challenging for small schools in the Walla Walla Valley, some local superintendents said.
The Prescott School District, with an enrollment of about 350, employs 23 certificated and 25 classified staff members, according to the district’s website. Losing only a handful could have a large impact, Superintendent Justin Bradford said.
“If this leads to the loss of staff members, we would not be able to reopen fully,” Bradford said. “There’s already a considerable shortage of qualified teachers and bus drivers … Whether that happens here or not remains to be seen.”
Bradford said he thinks his staff will have mixed reactions to the news.
“There will be those who are relieved, and those for whom it produces anxiety,” he said.
Bradford did add his intention to fully comply with the mandate.
“We will be working with OSPI with all of the requirements on the vaccines, collecting proof of vaccines and working through any medical or religious exceptions,” he said.
Last week, when state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal petitioned Inslee to mandate vaccines for school staff, Dayton Superintendent Guy Strot had concerns similar to Bradford's. Strot, however, was confident his district — with an enrollment of 400 students — would be able to open.
“Last year, some in our community didn’t like masks,” Strot said. “But we all masked up and went to school and made it happen. I think we’ll make it happen this time. We want our kids in school.”
College Place Superintendent James Fry said Wednesday the new mandate is one more thing schools have to contend with while they are focused on starting a new school year.
“I understand the requirements coming down from the governor’s office and his reasoning behind it,” Fry said. “It wreaks havoc on what is already a hectic start to school. We will absolutely do what’s required, and we will support our employees.”
Fry stressed that, as with masks, vaccine mandates are not being left up to the district, and the district is required to follow them.
He also added that he doesn’t see the mandate stopping the district from opening for in-person learning.
“I think that we have a good percentage of our certified staff that are vaccinated, and by law those are the people who have to be in classrooms,” Fry said. “I feel confident about that, and I feel confident about our transportation department.”
Bradford said he wishes smaller districts, like Prescott, had more of a voice in decisions being made at the state level.
“I wish that the OSPI had collaborated with districts across the state, particularly small, rural districts, to determine what the impact might be,” Bradford said. “None of that collaboration happened."