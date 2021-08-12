An open letter from Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal to Gov. Jay Inslee, Thursday, Aug. 12, requesting a mandate requiring school employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 met with mixed responses from educators in the Walla Walla area.
Walla Walla High School English teacher Keith Swanson, on leave while he operates as president of the Walla Walla Valley Education Association, stated support for the would-be mandate.
“The COVID vaccine is the only way we are going to end the pandemic and move forward to a more reasonable and safe solution regarding schools,” Swanson said. “The delta variant, in particular, has become a real threat to the health of our students.”
But Guy Strot, superintendent of Dayton School District, worries such a mandate, while in line with a similar order Inslee has now issued for state and medical employees, would be divisive.
Reykdal’s message to Inslee said Washington school employees should get vaccinated or face “non-disciplinary dismissal from employment.”
“I am strongly encouraging you to issue an executive order requiring all employees working in public K–12 schools to get their vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, consistent with the order you issued on Aug. 9 for state employees and licensed healthcare providers,” the letter states.
Such a mandate would help keep student in in-person classes, he wrote.
“With the continued increase in cases of COVID-19 across our state due to the highly contagious delta variant, students losing precious time learning in-person with their educators and peers because of quarantine or, potentially, school building closures is a real threat,” Reykdal stated.
“Especially after a year and a half of remote and hybrid learning, a continuity of in-person instruction will be more important this year than ever.”
He also asked that a mandate include exceptions for medical or religious reasons, and that staff be given a reasonable amount of time to get vaccinated.
Swanson, in Walla Walla, said he feels the vaccine is the fastest way for things to return to normal for students.
Swanson said he’s also supportive of a mandate because he doesn’t want to see schools shut down again.
“Our kids need to be back in the classroom” he said. “And so, the best way for that to happen is for everyone to be vaccinated and allow us to get past the pandemic.”
Strot, in Dayton, said that while he is vaccinated and believes in vaccines, he worries.
“I think anything that divides us at this point is not good,” Strot said. “That will divide us … My personal viewpoint is that (vaccines) should be a personal choice.”
He said his personal feelings, however, would not stop him from enforcing a mandate.
“As superintendent, I am going to enforce state law, and I am going to enforce any governor mandate,” Strot said. “So, if he mandates all staff needs the vaccine, then that happens.”
The superintendent said he thinks about 55% of his staff is vaccinated. He said he doesn’t think enough staff would refuse the vaccine to put the in-person start of school in jeopardy.
In College Place, Superintendent James Fry said more information on a would-be mandate would have to come out before he can formulate a plan.
He did say that about 61% of his staff are vaccinated.
“Until I receive specifics on the guidelines, I really don’t know,” Fry said. “Obviously, this is something that we would need to work through in partnership with our labor group as well.”