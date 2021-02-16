The school week continues to be affected by snow in the Valley. Districts have started announcing delays and closures for Wednesday. This is what we know so far. Check back for updates.
Milton-Freewater
The Milton-Freewater Unified School District has decided to end the day-to-day suspense and announce that schools will be closed for in-person learning the remainder of the week.
This will only affect the few students in the Limited In-Person Instruction program. Other students are already in distancing learning.
Decisions on meal service will be made on a day-to-day basis, however, and will be posted on the district’s website and Facebook page by 8 a.m. each day, according to a release.
Athena-Weston
Students of the Athena-Weston School District will be spending another day in distance learning.
Wednesday will work the same as Tuesday. Fourth- and fifth-grade students are expected to meet for homeroom class at 8 a.m. on Zoom to receive further instructions for the day.
Sixth- through eighth-grade students will log in on Zoom for their first through fourth period classes from 8 a.m. to noon. Students will then follow the afternoon online schedule as normal.
Zoom links will be posted in students' Google Classroom, according to a district release.
Parents are asked to call the school office if their child cannot attend online class due to a lack of internet connection.
The move once again affects the Weston-McEwen High School freshman orientation, which was first scheduled for last Friday before being postponed multiple time.
It is still set to take place over two days.
Wednesday’s session for Students assigned to Group A will now meet 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 19. Group B students are still set to meet 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Dayton
The Dayton School District will be closed for in-person learning Wednesday and will be conducting school online.