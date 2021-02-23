The wait may be nearly over for Walla Walla high school students hoping to return to in-person instruction.
The Walla Walla School Board has called a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss transitioning high school students to an a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule.
Elementary and middle school students are already on such a schedule. Only high schoolers remain in a fully online learning program.
According to the district’s road map for reopening schools, which was approved in January with the support of the teachers union, the district may begin returning high school students to in-person learning using a hybrid schedule once the combined COVID-19 case counts in Walla Walla and College Place decrease to 115 or fewer over a 14-day period.
The latest data released by the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health shows that combined number at 110 for Feb. 6-19.
Once schools reopen, they are not expected to close again unless there is a COVID-19 outbreak on campus.
Walla Walla’s two high schools have been closed since March 2020, when Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all schools in the state to shutter.
Walla Walla’s kindergarten and elementary students returned to school using a hybrid schedule on Jan. 25.
Sixth graders were supposed to follow on Feb. 16, however a snow day pushed their return to campus back a day to Feb. 17. Seventh and eighth graders followed on Feb. 18.