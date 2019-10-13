Of the Walla Walla Valley’s 22 school board races this year, just three are contested.
On Nov. 5 voters will be choosing a new or incumbent board member for Position 5 in Waitsburg, District 3 in Prescott and Position 5 in Touchet.
The six candidates, all running in rural districts, agree on multiple things, including the necessity of giving students in those districts a level playing field to ensure future success.
That comes from the availability of high-level classes, appropriate state education funding and healthy students-to-teacher ratios, candidates noted in answers to questions posed by the U-B.
Everyone agrees that students must come first in any decision by a school board.
Still, each person running for a seat at the table brings a different perspective to serving on the board in a small district, where public schools tend to anchor communities and be the center of activities.
Prescott
In Prescott, incumbent Karen Tonne faces Kevin Chabre on the ballot. The district has about 276 students served by 22 teachers. Washington state’s Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction says about 80% of its students have regular attendance and the four-year graduation rate is 90%.
Tonne, a mechanical designer, has served on the school board for more than a decade. She said funding for all school programs is a primary challenge for Prescott. Education officials need to “consistently send information to state legislators to remind them of the deficits we face daily,” Tonne noted.
The district has been astute in saving money through the years to buffer the declining enrollment many Walla Walla Valley schools face, she said.
“We set our budget with the thought we will have fewer students, Tonne added, noting that most of the time that works out in the district’s favor.
Even so, all budget and other decisions — like high school electives or busing needs — are based on what is right for students, Tonne said, and are reached by gathering information from students, staff and parents.
“You can’t have an agenda and be an effective board member,” she pointed out.
“No one person wins on the board, all are winners.”
Chabre, a Prescott wheat farmer, said in an emailed response he is determined to do what is best for the school, the children and the community while bringing positive change and maintaining high-quality public education for all students.
Waitsburg
Hopeful school board member Pamela Chapman is running against incumbent Randy Hinchcliffe for Position 5 in Waitsburg.
State information shows the district has about 275 students and it spends $15,437 on each annually. About 90 percent of students graduate in four years.
Hinchcliffe, who works as Waitsburg’s city administrator, said finding a way to address the state mandate of 17 students to one teacher for grades K-3 is the biggest challenge in the district. Although enrollment there seems to be stabilizing right now, more students are indicating a desire to attend school in Waitsburg, he added.
Past school board members have prioritized saving funds to address such needs while also effectively managing capital projects, Hinchcliffe said, noting board members have to remain impartial and put student needs before personal ideology.
That can be tough, however, said Chapman, a retired office manager.
“I believe it is difficult for any school district, no matter its size, to make objective decisions regarding changes to athletics, busing, electives. Smaller communities tend to work with other smaller communities to be able to provide and share athletics. Such as Waitsburg and Dayton are currently doing with the athletic department.”
Chapman noted declining enrollment is a twin to budget cuts at the state level.
“They go hand in hand. One always affects the other. Our school board is doing an outstanding roll in trying to stop the decline in student enrollment by adding a few more elective classes this year for high school grades.”
The Waitsburg school board is active in working to find sustainable solutions to both, she added.
Chapman said she is currently unsure what measures are being used to maintain academic standards facilities, and appropriate staffing levels, but that she has confidence in the school board and she is looking forward to learning more and participating in decisions if elected to a seat.
Touchet
School director Position 5 is open in Touchet this year with the departure of board chair of Darren Goble, who is running uncontested for a commissioner position for Fire District 6.
Northwest Grain Growers district supervisor Lincoln Short and business owner Tom McMakin have stepped up to fill the vacancy.
The district enrolls about 220 students and employs 20 teachers. About 84% of students attend regularly and 90% graduate on time, Washington state data indicates.
The district’s small size is beneficial in several ways, McMakin said.
Not only does it allows Touchet to apply for some grants dedicated for technology and equipment upgrades in small schools, but it provides more one-on-one time per student and a focus on academics, he said.
Securing a student’s ability to master state testing, be ready for college and everyday life is the challenge McMakin sees for the district. The school board’s role in that is to assist a superintendent in building short- and long-term goals with measurement tools and a time line, he added.
As for reaching decisions, a board member has to weigh every detail in neutral fashion and not get involved in topics being addressed outside of public board meetings, McMakin said.
Short said he would like to see more advanced classes offered at Touchet High School, not only helping current students but making the school attractive to future students.
He’s new to a school environment, Short said, and that means there are challenges he hasn’t yet considered.
Some emotional turmoil from school-board decisions is inevitable in a town the size of Touchet, he believes.
“I think we just have to ensure that the decisions we do make are thought out and truly in the best interests for the community and students.”
Short said he knows maintaining academic standards gives kids the best chance to succeed, and that has to start with curriculum best suited for the Touchet’s children.
“I also believe it is important that our teachers are getting the appropriate continuing education classes they need to stay up to date on current methods and technology-based programs,” he said.
Creating a fun, enriching learning environment, Short added, will show Touchet schools to be “a great place for families to have their kids call home.”