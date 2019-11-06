School board races bring three new faces to districts

Tuesday’s results of three contested school board seats in the Walla Walla Valley sent two incumbent candidates to the sidelines, according to vote counts so far.
That means all three boards will see new faces in December.
While election results are not certified in Walla Walla or Columbia counties until Nov. 26, results from Tuesday showed voter turnout in Walla Walla County was about 21%. In Columbia County, about 47% of registered voters cast ballots.
The Prescott School District draws voters from both counties. In the combined ballot count, Kevin Chabre took the District 3 position from incumbent Karen Tonne, garnering 72 votes, or 61%, over Tonne’s 46 votes, or 39%, in a total of 118 votes.
Chabre, 36, raises wheat and volunteers with the local fire district. Multiple attempts to reach him for comment this morning were unsuccessful.
In Touchet, candidate Lincoln Short got 109 of 155 votes, or 70% of those cast for Position 5 for the Touchet School Board. Thomas McMakin received 42 votes, or 27%, while write-in candidates got four votes.
The spot was left open with the upcoming departure of board Chairman Darren Goble.
Short, 36, said this morning he’d been on the fence about running for school board, but received encouragement to do so from others in the close-knit, agricultural community.
Having a daughter in fourth grade and a son in kindergarten makes the school district relevant every day, Short said.
He credited his victory with his family’s long connection to Touchet, including his own growing up years.
“I think back to when I was in school, I had the greatest time in high school,” he said, noting Superintendent Robert Elizondo brings similar traits and the energy Short remembers from those years.
“I think there are a lot of good things to come.”
Short said he already realizes there are things board members are not allowed to do despite wishing otherwise, and that is likely to bring some frustration.
“I’m going to have to learn my place, learn the ins and outs. I want to make the school experience for the kids’ good.”
Pam Chapman won Position 5 over incumbent Randy Hinchliffe in the Waitsburg School District race, which included voters in Walla Walla and Columbia counties. Out of 229 votes total in both counties, Chapman received 118, or 52%, over Hinchliffe’s 108 votes, or 47%. Four write-in votes were cast.
Chapman, 51, said today she thinks she won because she talked with people in the community who, in turn, supported her run. That experience has taught her the importance of making personal connections, listening to concerns and offering feedback, she added.
She hopes to encourage more of that while serving on the school board, Chapman said.
“I would love to get more community involvement with our schools. Making sure community members who do not have children or grandchildren enrolled in our schools are aware of activities that happen at the school to support the kids, as well as supporting the school.”
Walla Walla County plans to do a ballot recount on Friday, while Columbia County won’t do so until Nov. 25.