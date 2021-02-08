Afternoon tutoring and Saturday school are some ideas Dayton School District leaders are considering to help students struggling academically during the pandemic.
Superintendent Guy Strot said the district has 34 middle school students and 18 high school students with at least one F grade. That's out of about 400 students in the entire district.
Another 16 middle school students and 25 high school students have no F grades, but at least one D grade.
Strot said these numbers are higher than normal.
“This is too high,” Strot said. The Dayton high school and middle school principal, Kristina Brown, has a plan to address this.
While students nationwide have been struggling academically due to the challenges of distance learning, Dayton schools have been open for in-person learning for most of the school year.
Students spend mornings in the classroom and are released at lunch. The intention was to prevent student from gathering without masks at lunch, Strot said.
This means middle and high school students spend the second half of the day learning from home, which is where Strot sees the issue.
“Kids did not embrace the online component as much as we would have hoped,” Strot said. “It did not work as well as we thought it would work.”
The school board is considering multiple plans that would extend the school day until 2 p.m.
The plan also involves afternoon onsite tutoring for struggling students.
Strot and Brown hope parents will be on board with the idea.
“We can’t make it mandatory, but parents certainly can,” Strot said.
Also under consideration is Saturday school. Strot, who is in his first year in Dayton, said he used Saturday school in his prior job as a principal at the Kalama School District.
“I had OK success with it at Kalama,” Strot said. “I don’t know about in Dayton. I know that the federal government is giving all school districts some additional money that is to be used to help with COVID. We could buy masks with that money, but we can also pay for a Saturday school, if it makes sense.”