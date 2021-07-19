Sabrina Lueck loves wine.
The new interim director of winemaking at the Walla Walla Community College Institute for Enology and Viticulture said that to her, wine is more than just a drink.
“Wine is a social beverage. It’s been historically and culturally significant to us for thousands of years,” Lueck said. “It’s a way for us to connect with the people in front of us by sharing it and it’s a way for us to connect with other cultures because wine travels all the way around the world.”
Lueck takes over as WWCC’s chief winemaker from Timothy Donahue, who resigned to pursue private sector opportunities, according to a press release from the college.
Lueck has taught at WWCC since 2011. Before that, she lived in the Tri-Cities and worked for Chateau Ste. Michelle winery.
She grew up in Victoria, British Columbia, before moving to the U.S. to attend Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in viticulture and enology.
Lueck fell in love with wine as a teenager — the legal drinking age in Canada is 19 — but did not plan on working in the field when she started her studies at Cornell.
“I was pre-med,” she said. “I was thinking I was probably going to go into neurology.”
Lueck said she likes the unusual aspect of her job at the enology and viticulture department. In addition to being a school that offers a two-year degree, it’s also a wine-making business.
“The business, College Cellars, is technically owned by (the school’s) foundation,” she said. “So, we are a college, we have a business, we are teaching students and have eight acres of vineyards. We also have a retail side. So it’s a pretty complex model.”
So complex, in fact, that she said that in her job as interim director, she hopes to simplify operations a bit.
“I’m really focused on streamlining the operations that we have here” Lueck said. Basically making things more effective for everyone involved, from our staff to our administration.”
Though there are many aspects of the department, she said she wants all of them to focus first and foremost on students.
“I want to move all of our instruction and all of our winemaking to a really student-centered model,” she said. “Everything we do, we have to ask, ‘How are our students benefiting from this?’”
The community college will conduct a nationwide search to select a permanent wine director.
Richard L. Small, advisory board member of the WWCC Institute of Enology and Viticulture, said “I am extremely proud of what the program has become and achieved over the years. However, I’m even more excited about our opportunities as the College selects our new director.”
Lueck said she plans on applying for the permanent position.
One local winemaker expressed confidence in Lueck’s selection as interim director.
“Sabrina Lueck has provided high-quality instruction to her students, many of whom go on to successful careers here in our valley,” said Figgins Family Wine Estates President Chris Figgins. “The WWCC Institute has greatly contributed to the success of our industry in this region and state.”