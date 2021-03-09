The superintendent of Dayton schools wants to see more students continue their education after graduation.
Dayton School District is launching a Rural Education Support initiative, Superintendent Guy Strot announced this week. The initiative is an effort of the Innovia Foundation, College Spark Washington and the Center for Educational Effectiveness.
“The end goal is get more Dayton students, after they graduate, to move on to training of some sort,” Strot said. “It could be college, it could be trade school, it could be a variety of things.”
The initiative will take place over two years and kicks off Wednesday, March 10, with a community forum, Strot said.
“We’ve invited all parents, all staff and some community members,” he said.
Innovia will host the meeting online. Dr. Molly Kreyssler from Bloom Coaching will facilitate the meeting.
The forum is to “learn about strengths and challenges for rural students and share how this project can help build and maintain culture and climate for school improvement,” a release from Innovia stated.
It goes on to say that Innovia is working with the Center for Educational Effectiveness on an educational effectiveness survey with community stakeholders. Survery data will be utilized to guide a series of forums designed to increase community support for quality schools.
Results of the survey will be shared in a later forum.
Then, during the second year of the initiative, a third forum will take place to discuss strategies the district can implement to achieve its goals of moving more students to post-secondary education.
College Spark provided funding for the initiative to take place at five rural Eastern Washington school districts. The other districts selected for the program are St. John-Endicott, Lind-Ritzville, Riverside and Inchelium districts.