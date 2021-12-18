As the end of 2021 approaches, local schools are seeing far fewer students failing courses than at this time last year, officials report. But F grades are not yet down to pre-pandemic levels.
A year ago, most schools in the U.S. were exclusively in distance learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and students nationwide were failing courses at unusually high rates.
Local students were no different. School districts across the area reported far more students failing courses than in a normal year. This included students who normally passed all their classes.
“Students who, in the past, have never had F’s, currently have F’s,” Milton-Freewater schools Superintendent Aaron Duff said at the time. “Some kids who are honor students and have never gotten anything close to an F before have not just one but multiple F’s.”
A year later, with students back at school for full days, area school officials say students are recovering.
With districts in varying stages of the grading for the first term of the 2021-22 school year, no final numbers are available. But school leaders say the trend they are seeing is encouraging.
In Walla Walla, Assistant Superintendent Chris Gardea said the number of courses being passed this year is about 42% higher than it was at this time last year.
In College Place, schools are switching from a trimester schedule to a semester schedule, so Superintendent James Fry said an exact comparison from last year to this year is impossible.
He did say, however, that Davis Middle School has progress reports available right now, and those can be compared to the first trimester grades from last year.
“Last year, one out of every two kids in our middle school was failing at least one core class,” Fry said. “This year, it’s down to 27% percent of students failing a core.”
While this does show an improvement, Fry was quick to add that 27% of students failing a core class is still way too high a figure.
“That’s still higher than during non-COVID times,” he said.
Last year in Milton-Freewater, Duff said, about half of his district’s students had at least one F. A year later, he said F grades are down 75% district wide.
Distance learning to blame
Gardea, Fry and Duff all said distance learning was a big reason for students’ struggles last year.
“Despite the tremendous efforts made by our teachers during distance learning, many students struggled in that environment,” Gardea said. “Now that we are back to in-person learning, we have significantly less students failing courses than in the previous year.”
In the thick of distance learning, Duff was already saying it wasn’t working.
Now, he’s more convinced than ever that distance learning was the problem.
“The only change from last year to this year is this year we are on site,” Duff said. “When we came back last spring, we had 90% attendance.”
He did add, however, that some students exceled during distancing learning. He said the district would continue to offer options for such students.
Most students do better in the same classroom as their teachers, Duff said, but the problem with distance learning went beyond that.
For example, distance learning eliminated sports and other activities, which motivate students.
“You can’t be in sports if you aren’t passing your classes,” Duff said. “So students are motivated to pass. And last year, we didn’t have any sports or activities to add that motivation.”
Efforts to improve grades
Though a return to in-person learning was key to turning around the trend, Fry said, it wasn’t as simple as reopening the school doors and watching the grades improve.
He said the College Place School District used levy and COVID-19 relief funding to address the problem.
“We’ve done a lot,” Fry said. “We’ve lowered our class sizes. We have after-school intervention … those kinds of things. We’ve leveraged levy and (emergency relief fund) dollars to bring class sizes down.”
Fry said a lot of work remains for students to fully recover from being out of school for so long.
“We are not where we want to be,” Fry said. “We know kids are still really struggling, and teachers are working themselves to exhaustion trying to contend with the impacts of the learning loss.”
Duff agreed that a lot needs to be done to recover from last year’s learning loss, but he firmly believes it can be done.
“I remind all of us that a high school diploma is a 13-year process,” Duff said. “We’re talking about one to two years of that 13-year process. Am I saying nothing was lost? Absolutely not. We’ve got some gaps.”
Fry said the district offered summer school last year and will do so again this year to try to address some of those gaps.
“We still need to get to the end goal,” Duff said. “I told the freshman this year, ‘Hey, we have a date in four years. My end goal for you is walking across that stage.’”
