Bio Box

AGE: 68

OCCUPATION: Retired instructor, Walla Walla Community College

PREVIOUS ELECTED OFFICES: School Director, Position 2 (2019)

LEADERSHIP SERVICE: Served on the following boards: Little Theatre of Walla Walla; American Association of University Women (AAUW) Walla Walla; Friends of Valle Lindo. Also served for two years as president of the faculty senate at Walla Walla Community College, as well as secretary for AHE (Association of Higher Education—the faculty union). Completed Leadership Walla Walla training program in 2019.