What specific school related issue is most important to you and why?
The issue most important to me is to ensure that coming out of COVID-19 this year with in-person instruction, we make sure we get students back on track scholastically while making sure all students and staff stay safe and healthy. As a board, we must continue to assiduously examine data on student achievement, assess the success of programs instituted with federal and state money, and make sure to follow ALL local and state Department of Health recommendations on COVID-19 protocol within schools.
What are some of the challenges currently facing the school district that you feel you could help the board address?
We need to continue to address the achievement gap that exists for underserved populations: second language learners, students of color, and those living in poverty. We have used much of our federal ESSER (COVID-19) dollars to hire more teachers to ensure smaller class sizes, to hire more counselors to address social and emotional issues, to enhance after-school programs, and to hire more staff to make home visits to struggling students. We have seen, through the data we’ve gathered, that those who struggled most with distance learning are the underserved students, and we must continue to use everything in our toolbox to help these students succeed. Another challenge is making sure we make schools safe and healthy places for ALL students and staff.
Where do you stand on pandemic related issues such as wearing masks at school?
I support all health-related mandates from the Washington State Board of Health regarding vaccine and mask mandates. I support following the leadership of epidemiologists and other relevant scientists in every decision regarding school safety.
If elected, how would you represent parents and families who may not see eye to eye with you on some issues?
I welcome parent and community input on all board decisions. As a board, we do not make decisions unilaterally, ever. We conduct listening sessions both in English and in Spanish (at the Carrie Center) on our strategic plan, bond and levy issues, and welcome public comment at every board business meeting. My Walla Walla Public Schools e-mail is a public one, and I welcome input. During the last year and a half, I have received MUCH input, both critical and supportive, and I have read and carefully considered every one. It is important to remember that we are a board of five. No decision is made in isolation. A single board member cannot change policy, but we can, and do, listen.
What are some things you most want voters to know about you?
I would like the voters to know that your school board works for you. The Washington State School Directors’ Association has awarded us Board of Distinction three years in a row. Public opinion is overwhelmingly positive as reflected in survey after survey. I have been part of this very effective board for three years, and I promise to continue serving this community with the same commitment to student academic success and students’ confident self-determination as I have for the last three years. I also want all voters to know that I will always advocate for student and staff safety foremost in all board decisions.
