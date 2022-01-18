College Place Public Schools will host a town hall at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, to discuss the upcoming 2022 educational programs and operations levy, to be voted on in the Walla Walla County special election Feb. 8.
College Place residents are invited to attend in person at Davis Elementary School, 31 SE Ash St., or via Zoom here.
The district is asking voters to replace the expiring 2018 maintenance and operations levy, the technology and safety levy, and the 2020 transportation levy.
The current collection rate for the three expiring levies is $2.60 per $1,000 of assessed property value, Superintendent James Fry said.
The district is running only a single levy this year, with a maximum collection rate of $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. Levy dollars are kept at the local level and do not go to the state, Fry said, noting 12% of College Place Public Schools’ operating budget comes from these funds.
If approved, funds from the 2022 levy will pay for additional teachers, counselors, nurses, paraeducators, school technology, safety equipment and 100% of all extracurricular band, choir, drama and athletics. As proposed, the levy will collect $18.9 million between 2023 to 2026.
For more information, see the College Place Public Schools website. Voter registration information can be found on the Walla Walla County elections site.
