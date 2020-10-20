Opinions in Walla Walla are split over when schools should start transitioning to a hybrid schedule, according to public input to the school district.
The Walla Walla School District’s board of directors will meet online Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to consider transitioning to the district’s yellow stage of reopening. The move would mean students in prekindergarten through second grade would move to an a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule.
New public comment guidelines required input in the form of letters to the district last week. Of the 20 letters submitted, 12 support starting the transition to a hybrid schedule now, while eight are in opposition.
The letters have all been made public, but will not be read aloud at the meeting.
Many letters supporting the transition say distance learning has not been working well.
“Continuing the charade that this distance learning is working doesn't help our kids,” Crystal Karl wrote. “Open our schools, the kids need the social interaction with each other and way less screen time.”
Some letters asking that the district hold off from opening right now focused on student safety.
"It is not overly dramatic to emphasize that the lives of our children are in your hands,” wrote Tim McCarty. “It is not contrary to your duty to put their health far above absolutely all other matters. It is not irresponsible to delay or diminish the education of our children in favor of their health and their lives. It is not a mistake of any sort to err in this decision far on the side of caution.”
Others in support of waiting were concerned over teachers' health, as well as students’.
One letter noted the board is having its own meetings remotely and not yet gathering face to face.
“The Oct. 20 meeting will not be in person,” parent Emily Amsus wrote. “How can you suggest that children return in person when it is not safe for the few of you to meet in person for a couple of hours monthly? When the standard of safe gathering is established for all people, only then should it include young children. They should not be the exception. Science says that our kindergartner can contract and spread COVID."
Several letters urging the school to reopen said children’s mental wellness is suffering due distance learning.
“The social skills and mental health of my children has to be important,” Billie Jo Givens wrote. “I can see physically the stress of the situation in my children … And while I am very hopeful that you will get my second graders back in the building very soon, I also am concerned for my middle schooler. These are especially formative years for learning social interaction and to be his own advocate.”
Walla Walla is the largest district in the Valley and one of the last remaining districts to solely use distance learning for all grades. The Dayton and Dixie school districts started the year in-person all day. The Touchet, Prescott and Waitsburg districts started the year online, but have since transitioned to hybrid schedules. The College Place School District joined them Monday with a switch to a hybrid schedule.