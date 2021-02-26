A group of about 200 Whitman College students, joined by some faculty members and alumni, met on campus Friday to protest proposed cuts to several programs being considered as part of the college’s Financial Sustainability Review.
Their message was clear — the Financial Sustainability Review will means cuts too significant to bear in academic programs, specifically programs in the arts and humanities.
Also students don’t have a loud enough voice in the review, protesters said, and eliminating too many programs in the arts and humanities could change the identity of the liberal arts college.
The concern comes after three subcommittees of the college’s Financial Sustainability Review posted recommendations for saving money. Some of these suggestions included making cuts in several academic departments.
The protest — which was peaceful and lasted about an hour — included speeches by several students, two faculty members and a graduate of the school.
Senior Chloe Daikh, one of the protest organizers, said school leaders haven’t been transparent with the process and haven’t tried to listen to students.
“I wrote a petition saying that we, as students and alumni, won’t donate to Whitman unless they are more transparent,” Daikh said. “I have heard nothing in response. Over 500 people have signed it so far.”
School leaders say the college, while not in a financial crisis at the moment, could face future budget problems if moves to save money aren’t made. The plan was to address this over the next several years, but the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the fast-forward button.
Each subcommittee in the review was co-chaired by a member of Whitman President Kathleen Murray’s Cabinet and a member of the board of trustees and included faculty, staff, students and trustees.
The subcommittee that focused on the academic programs recommended cuts to numerous programs, largely by not replacing retiring professors and reducing the number of non-tenure-track faculty members.
Whitman College spokesperson Gina Ohnstad said the recommendations haven’t been finalized, and the committees are currently reviewing feedback.
Daikh, however, said she’s not satisfied with how the feedback portion of the review was handled.
“They only had one live information session,” Daikh said. “It was for one hour. I had work during it, so I wasn’t able to attend.”
Daikh said students who did attend and spoke during the session said they didn’t feel listened to and that the only response Murray had was to thank them for speaking.
“It didn’t feel like our concerns were being heard or taken into consideration,” Daikh said. “It felt like they were just checking a box by having the session.”
Those unable to attend the session were given the opportunity to submit written feedback online between Feb. 2-15.
Daikh was also upset that first-year students aren’t currently being allowed to declare their major.
Once a student declares a major, the college is required to provide the classes for the student to graduate.
“Historically, students have used declaring majors as a way to save programs that would have otherwise been cut,” Daikh said. “It’s another level of the institution depriving us.”
At the end of the protest, students filled out major declaration forms and put them into a box. Organizers of the protest plan on filing those forms with the school.
One speaker at the protest came all the way from Southern California.
Dr. Chloe Summerland, a physician in California and 2010 graduate of Whitman College, said she traveled to Walla Walla on Thursday evening just to participate in the protest.
She said the importance of speaking up for current students was worth the trip.
“I’m here because the arts and humanities, the environmental humanities specifically, was so (important) in cultivating my voice and giving me the strength to speak out for the things I believe in,” Summerland said. “It’s important to preserve that for future generations so we continue to have strong advocates for change.”
Later on, while she was making her speech, Summerland attacked the school’s administration for using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to make changes to the college.
“Whitman administration, I am disappointed in you,” Summerland said to the crowd. “As a doctor who battles every day this pandemic … I am saddened and dismayed that you would name COVID as the excuse for the austerity that tears apart the liberal arts foundation of Whitman ... You're better than that."
Last week, Ohnstad pushed back on claims that proposed cuts would result in the college losing its liberal arts focus. She said that even if every cut in the proposal occurs — which she said is unlikely — humanities would still be the academic division with the most faculty members.