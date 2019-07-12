A new president has been appointed for Walla Walla Catholic Schools.
The Rev. Curtis Seidel will replace The Rev. Mathew Nicks as leader of the Early Learning Center at Assumption, Assumption Catholic School and DeSales Catholic High School.
Nicks will continue to be a member on the WWCS board and as pastor of Walla Walla Catholic Parishes, spokeswoman Melissa Thiessen said.
Seidel is originally from Montana and moved to Eastern Washington to attend Gonzaga University. He went on to obtain a graduate degree in theology in Washington, D.C., before returning to the Spokane area, Thiessen said.
The Catholic priest has since served in a variety of assignments in and around Spokane. He’s also been a reserve police officer and chaplain for the Spokane Police Department. Most recently Seidel was chaplain for Walla Walla Catholic Schools and religion instructor at DeSales High School.