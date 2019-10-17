This story has been modified since its initial publication to reflect a correction.
COLLEGE PLACE — Holley Bryant thought she was in for some grief, at the least.
Bryant is principal of the faith-based Rogers Adventist School in College Place. This year she decided to implement a policy the staff had been considering for a while — that students’ cellphones would only be allowed for use at school under very specific circumstances.
Basically, almost never, Bryant said.
This represented a new tack in the school’s direction, and when Bryant presented the new policy at Rogers’ back-to-school night in late August, she was nervous, she said.
Before Bryant began working at the school in 2016, informal rules about phone use varied from teacher to teacher. That had spanned a time from when almost no student brought a phone to school to when almost every student has one, the principal said.
“We just said to put phones away, which could have been in your pocket or your desk. We had no specifics and no next step.”
But there were plenty of repeat offenders, Bryant said — parents retrieved a confiscated phone one day, and the student had it at school again the next.
When that rule got slightly tightened up, parents got mad and complained their children needed phones at school, she recalled.
One mother was angry enough to march into Bryant’s office — while the principal was meeting with another parent — and snatch her kid’s phone from Bryant’s desk drawer.
By the end of May, staff knew things were out of hand, she said.
“We realized we needed to all be on the same page and to have a policy with some teeth in it. We needed parents to know the rules and the consequences.”
When Bryant informed parents of the more-stringent cellphone plan, she expected the backlash she’d experienced before.
The opposite happened.
Support for the new policy has been overwhelming, that evening and beyond, Bryant said.
“There were a number of instances in the presentation where people erupted into applause. I was shocked.”
Since then, calls and texts from parents have continued to assure Bryant she took the right action.
This year started with asking parents to consider if their child truly needs a cellphone at school.
“There are phones in all our classrooms,” Bryant said.
“I pay three people to answer phones up here,” she added, gesturing to the administrative area outside the window of her office.
“There are lots of ways for any parent to get a message to a child here that don’t involve a student having their own phone.”
If a student does bring a phone to school, this year it must be kept in a locker and turned off, according to the new rule.
Should an infraction occur, sanctions can go as far as putting the phone in office lockup and a student into in-school suspension.
Lesson learned
Corina and Roberto Car count themselves among fans of this year’s cellphone policy.
Their son, Mateo, is in eighth grade at Rogers Adventist School.
“I have been very supportive of the idea for a long time,” Corina said. “When we grew up, parents called the school when they needed something. I think, ‘Why do kids need phones at school?’”
Her children were already used to strict limits on technology, she said, but last spring Mateo broke some family rules about phone use and lost his cellphone for the summer.
The phone suspension came as a sort of unexpected break. Not only did it remove a source of potential trouble, but Mateo reported to his parents after two weeks that not having a phone was a relief.
“‘I don’t have any all pressure all day. I have so much more time now,’” Corina said, repeating her son’s words.
Mateo, who takes piano lessons, plays in two soccer leagues and a steel-drum band, said he found his first phone-free week to be hardest.
“But I wasn’t itching for my phone,” he recalled, adding he was allowed to use his folks’ cellphones to ask friends over or arrange an activity.
With newfound time on his hands, Mateo worked picking strawberries and mowing lawns. He cleaned airplanes at Martin Field in exchange for flying lessons — he is working toward a pilot’s license to pursue a career in air ambulance work, he explained.
“My great-grandpa was born with wings. It’s in the family.”
Time to think
Work gave the teen a lot of time to think, and he’s come to view his phone use with new eyes, Mateo said.
“Cellphones are a portal into the good and the bad. I can talk to relatives, use a calculator, use the dictionary and look at maps.”
He also loved using his phone to listen to reggaeton, a music genre born out of traditional reggae and hip hop — his parents have exposed their children to every type of music, Mateo said.
But through that same portal can come “too much of a good thing,” the teen said.
“Like connections to Instagram and Netflix. Those are good, but excessive use is bad.”
He’s grateful for the intervention his mom and dad provided, Mateo acknowledged.
“During the summer, my brain reset. I had a big change in how I do things. I decided I didn’t want to live life like that.”
When Rogers instituted the student cellphone policy this fall, Mateo decided to skip taking a phone to school altogether, to avoid falling back into unhealthy habits.
She left that decision up to her son, Corina said.
“After a few days, he said, ‘You know, Mom, I find I’m not using my phone as much anymore.’”
Bryant says other parents have reported similar results at their houses, including use of other screened devices.
Like his peers, he does enjoy his phone, Mateo said with a grin, but he recommends other people take small phone breaks, such as not using one for an entire day.
This year he’s noticed more students engaging with each other between classes, “instead of hanging out with their phones in the bathroom,” Mateo said.
Bryant said parents continue to express their approval of the phone-less school day.
“And now parents are seeing how detrimental a phone can be unless it’s monitored,” she said.