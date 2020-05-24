Prescott names new school superintendent

Justin Bradford had been aiming for this moment.
On Friday officials announced Bradford has been chosen as the next superintendent of the Prescott School District.
The job will be a welcome return to his rural career roots, Bradford said.
Bradford begins his new position July 1, pending contract negotiations, replacing Prescott Superintendent Brett Cox, who has resigned from the district.
Currently the director of special education, curriculum and instruction at College Place Public Schools, Bradford said his time there has been rewarding.
However, he has spent most of his 29 years in education working in small, rural communities, where a school superintendent is often also the principal and working directly with staff and children, Bradford said.
For what he is considering the last third of his career, it’s the model Bradford longs to return to, and Prescott offers that.
“It was a great opportunity and great people encouraged me to look at it,” he said.
The Prescott K-12 district has about 250 students, many from families who work in agriculture. Bradford’s first priority is to do everything possible to avail those students of opportunities children in larger districts have, he said, noting his previous experience and special education focus will be helpful in accomplishing the goal.
Starting that work during the COVID-19 pandemic adds to the challenge, but benefits from this time will also emerge, Bradford said.
“Someday we’ll get back to what we’ve been doing, but we’ll also be looking at what we’ve learned and keeping what is good.”
Wherever Prescott students are doing their class work and however teachers are getting knowledge to their students, Bradford said he intends to be an “unapologetic advocate” for Prescott.
“So people know what’s happening there and the benefits of what’s happening there,” he said.