Prescott School District officials have narrowed their search for the next superintendent/principal to three finalists.
After a formal search process that began in April, the Prescott School Board will choose between Justin Bradford, Catherine Dennis and Jose-de-Jesus Melendez for its top administrative position.
The candidates are scheduled to participate in final district interviews virtually with staff Tuesday and with school board members two days later.
An open community forum is also scheduled via Zoom on Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m. All Prescott residents are encouraged to attend and hear from each candidate.
The school board will deliberate after its interview Thursday. A formal announcement is expected by next Friday.
The new superintendent/K-12 principal is slated to start July 1. That person will succeed Brett Cox, whose last contract day is June 30.
Bradford is director of Special Education/Curriculum & Instructions and Assessment for the College Place School District. He is the only candidate from the immediate area.
Dennis is an early childhood education specialist from ICF Consulting in Virginia.
Melendez serves as director of Language and Equity in Tacoma’s Franklin Pierce School District.
To participate in the community Zoom meeting can do so at ubne.ws/2LuMNNR. A call-in number via phone is 253-215-8782.