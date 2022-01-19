Calling for the removal of books detractors say are political, sexually explicit and use excessive foul language, around 50 people met for a prayer vigil outside the Walla Walla School District office just before the regular school board meeting, held virtually via Zoom, on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The vigil was co-organized by Cathy Rasley and Sarah Herrera. Rasley has grandchildren in the public school district and co-owns Hot Mama's Espresso with her daughter and county Commissioner Jenny Mayberry. Herrera, an administrative assistant at Liberty Christian School, has two children in the public school district.
“It’s because of what’s going on in the school district with different books and the masks and just all sorts of stuff,” Rasley said about the vigil in a U-B interview.
“It’s just coming to a head. We’re trying to pray for our schools and the students that go there.”
Rasley and Herrera have published several videos on social media and spoken at numerous school board meetings criticizing decisions such as mask and vaccination requirements at the district.
Herrera told the U-B that few topics they’ve raised have sparked as much interest as the four books they have asked to be removed from library shelves.
These contested books include the graphic novel “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe, and the novels “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison, “The Hate U Give,” by Angie Thomas, and “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” by George Johnson. While “The Bluest Eye” was published in 1970, the remaining three books were published between 2017 and 2020.
Previous attempts to have the school district remove the books were unsuccessful, Rasley said in a video posted to social media.
“Gender Queer: A Memoir,” has been the subject of nationwide controversy and was the first to draw Rasley’s attention, she said, due to an illustrated but blurred scene that depicts oral sex between two teenage boys.
“As a parent, if I would have seen my kids with that book, I would have taken it off the shelf and probably burned it, because I don’t want my kids seeing that,” Rasley said.
In a Dec. 2021 interview with NBC News, author Kobabe, who identifies as non-binary, defended their book, saying that while the book’s graphic images may not be appropriate for elementary school-aged children, it contains frank conversations about sexuality and gender non-conformity.
“It’s very hard to hear people say, ‘This book is not appropriate to young people’ when it’s like, I was a young person for whom this book would have been not only appropriate, but so, so necessary,” Kobabe told NBC News.
“All Boys Aren’t Blue” faced similar criticism from the prayer vigil’s organizers. Rasley described a sexually explicit sentence about gay teens engaged in oral sex.
In an interview with Time, author Johnson argued that by the time teen readers experience his book, they’re likely well aware of sex, and that his novel contains themes of sexual education about consent and sexual abuse.
“So they’re leaving very, very important context out, intentionally of course, to try and say my book is pornographic,” Johnson told Time in a November 2021 interview.
Morrison’s novel “The Bluest Eye,” deals with themes of incest and rape, which Rasley said was inappropriate for children. “The Hate U Give” contains “90 F-words and F the police,” which is language inappropriate for teenagers, she said.
“I get that sometimes there’s bad apples,” Rasley said. “But there’s a lot of students whose moms or dads are in the police department. So why do they need to hear that crap all the time?”
Herrera, who has argued against teaching what she calls "critical race theory" in area schools, also criticized what she called the "very politically driven and very agenda-focused" way the book depicts its themes.
Tuesday’s prayer vigil in front of the district office was only the latest in a series of protest actions taken by Herrera, Rasley and others. The contested books, which have all been the subject of a wave of censorship across the country, came to the fore locally after the pair posted a video on social media claiming that “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” had been removed from the high school library.
At the time, that book had not yet entered library circulation but since has, wrote Christy Krutulis, executive director of teaching and learning at the school district. All four books are currently available in district libraries, but none are required reading or are otherwise being assigned by district teachers, Krutulis said.
At a December school board meeting, Rasley and Herrera themselves came under fire, Rasley said, after students spoke out against what they believed was censorship of books having to do with the LGBTQ community.
However, Rasley argued, their criticism of two books involving gay sex and one dealing with racism had nothing to do with race or sexual preference, but instead was based on the sexually explicit nature of the books.
“We’ve never once mentioned the LGBTQ community, never mentioned race or anything,” Rasley said. “There’s got to be other books they can put in there other than these sexually explicit, disgusting things in these books.”
Rasley said she was not aware of whether there are other sexually explicit books in the libraries of district schools.
While the district does allow parents to proactively reach out to the schools and ask that their children not be allowed to check out certain books, Herrera argued that she and other parents do not have the time or capacity to go through and evaluate every book.
“That for me is not a solution,” Herrera said. “Pornography is never going to be OK in a school setting. It is not educational.”
In a statement, Walla Walla Public Schools administrators wrote that parents can now access an online portal to monitor in real time what books their children check out from the library, and added that it followed best practices when approving the contested books.
“The policy and procedures WWPS implements when books in school libraries are challenged are recommended best practices from the Washington State School Directors’ Association, in conjunction with state and national school library associations,” Krutulis wrote.
“This same process is widely implemented by most districts across our state and was used locally in the approval for these four books for age-appropriate WWPS libraries."
The school board received a written request on Monday, Jan. 17, to appeal the four books that the district's Library Materials Review Committee had recently reviewed and approved to remain in circulation. The board is in the process of reviewing the matter according to preexisting procedures, Krutulis said.
