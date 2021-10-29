Politically charged social media posts attributed to Walla Walla School Board candidates have attracted attention as voters return ballots ahead next week’s general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
While school board races in Walla Walla are often uncontested, the School Director Position 1 race between Zana Carver and Kathy Mulkerin is unusually heated this year, garnering lots of public attention and funding for the candidates. Unusually contentious campaigning has been noted nationally this year, not just in the local races.
As a result, both candidates' social media accounts have gotten attention from the public, leading several people to contact the Union-Bulletin over posts that residents felt were unprofessional or inappropriate.
Washington Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla, was among the people who contacted the U-B to share a screenshot of a 2020 tweet that shows Mulkerin calling the Republican party a “crime against humanity.”
The tweet was in response to another post by sports journalist Jemele Hill saying that anyone who votes for Donald Trump in the then-upcoming presidential election is racist, the screenshot shows.
"The last thing we need is a hyper-partisan, hyper-political school board member leading our district," Rude wrote to the U-B. "As you probably know, I refrain from getting involved in local political races, but this crosses the line."
While a screenshot of the tweet has made rounds on social media and was shown to the U-B via email, the U-B has not been able to locate the actual tweet itself.
The screenshot can be seen in a post on the Walla Walla County Republicans Facebook page.
A search on Twitter does not show any account for Mulkerin. A Google search provided a link to an account that appears to be the one from the screenshot with the username @k_mulkie. However, the link goes to a page on Twitter’s website saying the account does not exist.
Mulkerin has not returned several emails and voicemails from the U-B requesting comment.
Meanwhile, posts by her opponent’s Facebook campaign page have also drawn attention and led readers to email the U-B with concerns.
The post from Carver’s campaign account was in response to criticism the candidate has taken for not participating in a forum hosted by the Walla Walla teachers union or an interview with the U-B’s editorial board as part of the endorsement process.
In a comment, the person representing Carver's campaign on Facebook posted, “I have the wrong skin color for them to even consider endorsing me.”
It was not clear whether the post was referring to the U-B's editorial board, which ultimately endorsed Mulkerin, or the teachers union.
The comment has since been deleted.
Emails and voicemails by the U-B to Carver requesting more information have not been returned.
The person managing Carver’s campaign account also posted a letter the candidate wrote to Keith Swanson, the president of the union, turning down his invitation to the forum.
The accompanying post said, “I chose not to participate because Keith Swanson endorsed my opponent very early and has taken every opportunity to attack me without ever getting to know me.”
Swanson has shown support for Mulkerin on Facebook, and he wrote a letter to the editor in the U-B in support of her.
Swanson acknowledged that he endorsed Mulkerin, but added that is why he did not moderate the forum.
"I made it clear to all of the candidates that I would not be hosting the event, which I didn't, and that a committee of teachers would finalize what questions would be asked, which it did," Swanson said.
Swanson also took issue with the assertion that he attacked Carver without getting to know her.
"I absolutely did try to get to know Ms. Carver better and to better understand her positions," Swanson said. "She declined my respectful invitation."
