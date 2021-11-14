Pioneer Middle School students will receive a holiday gift over winter break: a newly renovated school.
When Pioneer students returned to in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic in February, they didn’t come back to the school they knew before.
While about one third of the school building remained open, the rest was closed for construction. About half of the school’s classes and programs were moved to one of several temporary classroom buildings.
The cafeteria and gymnasium were relocated to a giant tent.
This is because the bulk of the school is being renovated, and add-ons are being built from the ground up. Most of the school will reopen over winter break, Superintendent Wade Smith confirmed.
“We are on pace for an on-time opening,” Smith said. “We are excited to give this to our kids.”
The construction is one of many projects funded by a bond replacement approved by voters in 2018 for $65.62 million.
In addition, the district qualified for matching state funds for about $52.63 million to bring the total amount available for construction and improvements in the district to $118.25 million.
The bulk of that money, about $77.25 million, is going toward Walla Walla High School. Pioneer received the next highest amount at $23.35 million.
One of the biggest differences students will notice is the cafeteria. It will be about three times the size of the old cafeteria.
“Our old cafeteria ... there wasn’t enough room for kids to sit,” Smith said. “It was such a small, tiny space.”
Another big change will be seen in the original gymnasium, built in 1950.
Before, the gym had one, competition-length basketball court surrounded by immovable concrete bleachers.
The bleachers are gone and will be replaced by retractable bleachers. When the new bleachers are retracted, there will be enough room on the gym floor for two, side-by-side, competition-size courts.
The flexible configuration will also allow for music performances.
“We can seat 750 kids and parents,” Smith said. “We have repurposed this into a multi-use center.”
Air conditioning and a fire-suppression system have been added.
New access compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act for boys’ and girls’ locker rooms have been built right off the gym.
Next to the main gym is a brand new auxiliary gym that features another competition-size basketball court.
The new portion of the school also features large performing arts classrooms including a new band room and choir room.
The rest of the building is being renovated rather than rebuilt.
Smith said the wing of the building that was built in 1950 was “stripped down to its studs” and built back up.
“We didn’t change anything in its size and scope because we need all the classrooms, but we (added) new insulation, fire suppression, lighting, heating, cooling. Most of those things, like heating and cooling, weren’t included in the original building.”
While the classrooms are the same size and shape as before, they have been rebuilt with new flooring, paint, furniture and technology.
The portion of the building currently open recently went through a smaller remodel.
The wing that was remodeled in the 1990s stayed open to house about half of the school’s classrooms when schools reopened in February.
Once the 2020-21 school year ended, a fast-moving project took place over the summer to give the wing a touch up in time for the start of the 2021-22 school year in September.
“We renovated it in one summer’s time,” Smith said.
Over two months, flooring was replaced in the wing, the library was refreshed and classrooms were upgraded.
Once the school reopens after winter break, construction will be finished except for three new science classrooms being added. Those will be completed over the summer, Smith said.
The summer will also mark the end of the construction at Walla Walla High School.
Wa-Hi also has some new features opening soon.
While the new weight room opened when the school year started in September, it did so without its flooring, which was on back order due to COVID-19 related delays.
The flooring has arrived and is being installed. It is expected to be ready to go by Monday, Nov. 15, Smith said.
Also, the Wa-Hi cafeteria and commons area are expected to open in January.
