The librarians of Walla Walla School District's two middle schools know children love to read fantasy books. However, they are hoping to broaden student reading habits with a Bingo-style summer reading program.
“Kids — and adults too, actually — get stuck reading their favorite genres. Fantasy is a favorite among students,” Pioneer Middle School Library media specialist Sara Strickland said. “But sometimes it’s good to branch out and try reading a biography or realistic fiction. Something different.”
Jami Eggart, Garrison Middle School’s library media specialist, agrees. However, she also says it’s important that children read books they want to read. She says the program fulfills both goals.
“It gives students some choice in what they’re reading,” Eggart said. “They can choose different styles of books that they might enjoy. Because sometimes they get stuck on reading fantasy books and this will help them expand what they choose to read.”
The program is for incoming sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders at either school, as well as staff. Eggart says having staff take part makes it more fun for the students.
“We encourage staff to participate because it’s fun for our kids to get to see their teachers participate in the challenges that we offer,” Eggart said. “And some of the staff really enjoys reading.”
In the program, students are given a bingo card with nine squares. To fill in a square, they must read a book in the genre assigned to the square. Students get “Bingo” for three squares in a row.
The genres are mystery, sports fiction, informational nonfiction, biography, realistic fiction, science fiction, humor, fantasy and dystopian/utopian.
Prizes include things such as candy, pencils and gift cards. Students earn entry to a drawing for smaller prizes for completing Bingo on their cards. Students who complete a “blackout Bingo,” by filling in all nine squares are entered into a drawing to win bigger prizes.
Eggart and Strickland say the two schools often team for these reading programs during the school year. They are optional, and participation varies. However, with students learning from home this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eggart said participation actually increased.
“During a typical school year, we will get anywhere from 40-50 in total,” she said. “For our two programs we did during distance learning, we doubled that.”
Strickland said the challenge chosen for the last program in the spring attracted a lot of people. She said the schools competed against each other to see which school could spend more minutes reading. Students at the winning school, which was Pioneer, got to watch on video as principals received a pie in the face.
“It was a lot of fun,” Strickland said.
Eggart and Strickland say they hope to build on that increased participation for the summer program.
Students have the summer to read their books and will turn their cards in when school starts this fall.
Students or parents wanting more information on the program can contact Strickland at sstrickland@wwps.org or Eggart at jjeggart@wwps.org.