Books were once again the main topic of public comment at the Tuesday, Feb. 15, Walla Walla School Board meeting.
Every seat was taken, and many people stood in aisles and in the back of the meeting room at the district office for the first board meeting since the governing body opted to stand by its book review committee’s decision not to ban four books on Feb. 9.
The four books in question — “Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe, “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison, “The Hate U Give,” by Angie Thomas, and “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” by George M. Johnson — remain in circulation at the Walla Walla High School library.
Four members of the public spoke out against the books at this most recent meeting, while many others were present to support their continued presence in the school library.
Three members of the public also spoke in favor of the board keeping the four books in circulation, and they too had their own cheering section.
After two women, Cathy Rasley and Sarah Herrera, requested the four books be removed last year, a committee made of faculty, librarians, principals, members of the district’s equity department and three high school student representatives reviewed the books using the district’s criteria for the removal of books.
This criteria is outlined in the district’s Procedure No. 2021 and includes considerations such as appropriate reading level and currency of the material.
The committee ruled that the books did not meet the criteria for removal.
On Feb. 9, the school board met in a special hearing to consider an appeal of the decision.
Christy Krutulis, WWPS’ executive director of teaching and learning, listed the procedures followed by the committee and answered some questions of the board. After about 40 minutes, the board voted unanimously to accept the committee’s decision on each book, separately.
Rasley and Herrera, who were highly involved in efforts to remove the books, each spoke at the Feb. 15 meeting.
Rasley read an explicit excerpt from "The Bluest Eye" and asked how such content could be allowed at the high school library.
“The book review committee had two or three students, and the rest were all school district employees,” Rasley said. “There were no non-biased people. They were all highly educated people that said, ‘This book got four out of five stars on Amazon.'”
The excerpt Rasley read was an explicit description of the sexual abuse of a young girl. The book deals with sexual abuse and its effects.
While the excerpt, read out of context, caused several people in attendance to vocally criticize the board, Procedure No. 2021 says the committee is to “consider the entire work, rather than extracting passages or parts; weighing the values and faults against each other and weighing the conflicting opinions based on the materials as a whole.”
Rasley ended her three minutes by criticizing the board further.
“You, the school board and the superintendent, are harming children and have gone too far,” she declared.
“Yeah, shame on you, board,” a man called out from the audience.
Among the speakers who favored the board's decision was Noah Leavitt. He read several famous quotes from historical figures, citing the importance of books and the ideas that they contain.
Superintendent Wade Smith told the U-B that the board’s decision means these books cannot be challenged again for three years.
The majority of the more than 50 attendees of the meeting left after the public comment portion and did not stick around to hear other issues facing public education in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.