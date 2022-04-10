Circumstances prevented the parents of the Walla Walla High School Class of 2022 from commencing plans for the senior class party until this year.
“Usually the school has a meeting about this in the fall. We are at a disadvantage because we didn’t get the go-ahead until March (2022). So instead of 10 months to plan and raise funds, we have 10 weeks,” said parent Shelley Murphy with the Class of 2022 Planning Team.
“Most of their experience has been virtual. We are trying to give them one last, great, in-person memory. We are hosting a party that will be free to all students and open to the entire senior class,” Murphy said.
“The community has been very supportive, and we are partnering with College Place High school in some areas. So it has been blessed. Both schools are sharing the same theme and decorations, for instance.”
Since the middle of their sophomore year, the students only met once in person for a homecoming dance and gathered for just a handful of other activities, Murphy said.
Donated funds will cover the cost of a celebration of fun, food and prizes. Funding doesn’t come from the school district. A $50 donation covers costs for one student, the donation online site indicates, “But anything helps.
Financial contributions may be mailed to Wa-Hi Senior Class Party, 800 Abbott Road, Walla Walla, WA 99362 or given online at bit.ly/3NSqgJS.
