Take one part chipboard, add 20 parts PVC pipe, toss with glue and tap with a mallet — and what do you get?
A “Pandemic Player,” if the cook’s name is Rob McIntyre.
McIntyre is the band teacher in the Athena-Weston School District, and he’s known for taking on ambitious projects, such as the long-term restoration of the town’s vintage Gem Theater building.
Bring on a pandemic, and McIntyre’s penchant for creating something out of virtually nothing just ramps up.
Indeed, he’s now multiplied his recipe for an unusual musical pipe instrument by 80.
The Pandemic Player defies conventional definition. Some “Blue Man Group” fans will see a similarity in McIntyre’s instrument and what the painted performers play at their shows.
And there is a strong xylophone vibe, with a wood deck and black and white plastic pipes hanging down.
Sound is produced when the open pipe end is smacked with a rubber mallet, pushing air through to send out a whoof of percussion.
Different pipe lengths create different notes. Each of McIntyre’s players will have 20 PVC pieces, topped with glued-on couplers to keep the pipes in place and echo the key range of a piano.
The whole instrument is 4 feet long by 30 inches tall and 14 inches wide, the teacher said.
“The whole thing knocks down flat and six bolts, so parents can pick them up.”
The Gem Theater has been temporarily turned into a production plant, hosting some 3,000 feet of plastic pipe cut into 1,600 pieces and stored in nearly every corner of the space. More floor space has been sacrificed for wooden stands and a stack of drilled decks.
McIntyre and his summer help — daughter, Hannah, and son, Alex — are forced to weave around piles of player parts.
The mess is worth it for the band leader. It means his students will be able to make music even as the coronavirus has upended the world.
When the Athena-Weston School District joined schools around the world in sending kids home to finish out the year, McIntyre foresaw the situation could extend into the fall, he said.
He also saw the news reports of choirs rehearsing, singers spreading COVID-19 unintentionally despite hygiene precautions.
The teacher realized that blowing a horn in a band setting could also project the virus farther out, McIntyre said.
As hope for September school re-openings dimmed, it became clear nothing was going to be normal, especially group activities.
Like band.
The arts, he added, always seem the first and worst hit in any kind of downturn.
McIntyre said he wanted his band kids engaged and not sliding backward in those hard-earned music skills.
“What,” he wondered, “could I put in place to allow kids to play and make music?”
The answer came from collaboration around the community and across state lines.
McIntyre began by talking with mentors from his university days and researching possibilities. Whatever else, the result needed to be portable, a reasonable size and affordable to make.
“And I wasn’t going to send kids home with electronic instruments. I wanted them to have something real … I am literally taking some of the things kids have already played in band that they can create on these things.”
First the teacher studied Blue Man Group videos, then he discovered “Slubby J,” a Portland-area native who was inspired by Blue Man to create what he calls “RimbaTubes” instruments.
When word of McIntyre’s idea got out, the communities of Weston and Athena did what small towns everywhere do for their children — they gave money, supplies, labor and encouragement, McIntyre said.
That support has defined the culture in this agricultural area for forever, he said.
“Historically, I’ve had good support. I’ve taken (band) kids on some big trips in my 20 years here. It’s kind of an identifying feature of the district and the community, to be supportive of the arts.”
This year’s class roster shows interest in band has increased the student count from an average of 50 to 80. So McIntyre started building his instruments at the beginning of the month to make sure each musician could have his or her own “Phoenix,” named after the mythological bird that is reborn from the ashes of its predecessor.
Students will practice one-on-one with McIntyre through a virtual platform. He’s also hoping to magically become fluent in electronics so kids can produce an online concert, McIntyre said with a smile.
“I am not a technology guy. I am the old fuddy duddy who tells them the device they are holding in their hands is destroying Western civilization.”
McIntyre has not heard of other schools trying something like this, he said, but won’t be surprised if the idea catches on. The sheer simplicity and relative low cost lets Pandemic Players equalize the opportunity to offer band class.
When McIntyre began posting videos and updates on social media, “it kind of blew up,” he said.
Even so, he’d give anything to have the normal school routine back. So much has been put on hiatus, like the bagpipes and drums performances the Weston-McEwen High School is widely known for.
“To have to say that is all put aside is pretty rough … the kids miss each other. It’s brutal, kids want to be with each other, and the situation has taken that away. Kids need an identity.
“What are we going to do? We can’t bury our heads in the sand. I guess I’m going to be the ‘Pandemic Player’ guy.”