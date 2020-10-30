The Oregon Department of Education changed its metrics Friday for the reopening schools across the state.
The guidelines, however, won’t mean the return of students in Milton-Freewater or Athena-Weston school districts to the classroom, at least for now.
The guidelines allow students to return to the classroom — either full-time or using a hybrid schedule — sooner than what was previously allowed.
However, Mark Mulvihill, superintendent of the InterMountain Education Service District, said Umatilla County still has a ways to go before its schools can start to reopen.
“It is now up to all of us to reduce the spread and get our kids back to school,” Mulvihill said.
Under the guidelines — which unlike in Washington are mandatory in Oregon — schools can begin to transition students to in-person instruction using a hybrid schedule once a district's county reaches fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.
When that happens, students can start transitioning to a hybrid schedule, starting with kindergarten through third-grades, then fourth and fifth grades. The guidelines state that middle and high school students can be phased in “if elementary schools can demonstrate the ability to limit transmission in the school environment.”
Once a county reaches fewer than 50 COVID-19 cases over a 14 day period, all students may return to either full-time in-person learning, or to a hybrid schedule.
Under the old metrics, a county had to have 30 COVID-19 cases or fewer per 100,000 residents for a seven-day period for K-3 students to return and had meet that target three weeks in a row. For all students to return, counties had to have fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 residents.
Guidelines continue to allow for districts that are still in distance learning to provide limited on-site education in small groups. But the new rule increases the number of students permitted in such groups from 10 to 20 for no longer than two hours a day.
Besides the increased number of cases allowed for a district to reopen, the new rules simplify the monitoring process by having districts look at one two-week report rather than the three one-week reports used under the old rule.
The latest weekly report from the Department of Education, released Monday, listed Umatilla at 112.1 cases per 100,000 residents for a seven-day period.
Milton-Freewater's schools Superintendent Aaron Duff noted that those numbers were still issued under the old system and that the department will release numbers using the new system on Monday.
“Those numbers will help us to understand the work that we have ahead of us," Duff said.
Last week Duff expressed frustration that districts had to use countywide numbers instead of local numbers, noting that cases in the Milton-Freewater area were low.