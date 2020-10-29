Walla Walla Catholic Schools students in grades 7-12 will return to distancing learning starting Monday, WWCS President Curtis Seidel announced.
Students in grades 4-6 will return to a morning/afternoon hybrid attendance schedule. And K-3 students will remain in-person full time.
The move, Seidel said, is in response to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in Walla Walla and College Place.
Catholic Schools spokesman Peter Fazzari said the schools will return to in-person instruction for all grades once the combined COVID-19 case count in those two cities drops below 200 per 100,000 residents for a two-week period. Currently, that number sits at 301.
Once it drops below 300, students in grades 7-12 will return to class on the hybrid schedule.
Fazzari said Thursday students in seventh through 12th grades have already been distance learning this week after two students tested positive for COVID-19. Both of those cases originated from outside of the school.
“Because of our strict adherence to social distancing, mask usage and sanitation procedures, we have no reason to believe that any of our students have been in close contact with these particular students as defined by the Health Department,” Fazzari said.
Seidel stressed that both decisions to return older students to distance learning are unrelated.
“To be clear, these decisions regarding the shift of learning modalities are not at all connected with those two particular positive cases, but are only as a result of the overall numbers of COVID-19 cases in our cities,” he said.
Seidel said students participating in distance learning will use the same schedule and format they did at the start of the school year.