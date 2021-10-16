Teachers, counselors and staff at Walla Walla Public Schools are spending the month of October addressing bullying in school in recognition of Bullying Prevention Month.
Bullying Prevention Month is promoted nationally by organizations such as STOMP Out Bullying and The PACER Center and is recognized by school districts across the country.
In Walla Walla, counselors are teaching lessons from several social emotional learning curriculums including Character Strong, Harmony and Panorama.
Walla Walla Public Schools spokesperson Mark Higgins said that preventing bullying ties into the social emotional health of students and is important yearround.
“Goal three of the district’s strategic plan addresses the social emotional needs of our students,” Higgins said. “And the district’s effort to prevent bullying is directly aligned to goal three of our strategic plan.”
While prevention is the goal, Higgins said it’s also important for students and their families to know what to do when bullying does occur.
“We want students, if there are any issues going on with bullying, to know that there’s a way to reach out and get support and help,” Higgins said. “We have a very comprehensive reporting process in the district. If something is going on, we want students and families to feel comfortable telling somebody.”
Bullying can also affect a student academically.
According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, students who have experienced bullying are more likely to experience — in addition to mental and emotional health issues — decreased academic achievement, a lower GPA and reduced school participation.
They are also more likely to drop out of school, according to the department’s anti bulling-website, stopbullying.gov.
Higgins said the Walla Walla School District shares these concerns.
“If (students) are being bullied and it’s impacting their ability to learn and have a quality school experience, then they need to let us know,” Higgins said.
He also said those who observe bullying, even if they aren’t experiencing it, can play a role in stopping it.
“We have the, ‘If you hear something, if you see something, then say something,’ message to our students,” he said.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services lists several signs that a student could be experiencing bullying, including difficulty sleeping or frequent nightmares, unexplainable injuries and self-destructive behaviors such as running away from home, harming themselves or talking about suicide.
For more warning signs, visit ubne.ws/bullyingwarningsigns.
