Although it appeared at last week’s Walla Walla School Board meeting that all the community feedback was in favor of continuing remote learning — which is what the board decided — that wasn’t really the case.
Letters read during the public comment session of the meeting Tuesday night on whether to reopen schools for younger students did not accurately represent the range of opinions submitted, board President Sam Wells confirmed Friday.
Wells said this was not the result of any attempt to mislead anyone. It did present a one-sided view of the matter, however.
The meeting was to discuss reopening Walla Walla schools for students in kindergarten through second grade on Oct. 19. All four letters that Wells read at the meeting encouraged the school board not to reopen at this time, citing health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board ultimately decided not to reopen schools for now because infection rates are still high enough to warrant caution.
However, the Union-Bulletin received an email from a community member, JD Pitts, stating he had sent a letter to the board in support of schools reopening now. Pitts, who said he is the parent of an elementary student, provided that letter to the U-B and said he was surprised it wasn’t read at the meeting.
“I appreciated the president of the board taking the time to read these letters,” Pitts said. “What bothered me, however, was that no other letters, such as the one I submitted to members of the school board and the superintendent, expressing the opposite opinion — that schools should reopen to in-person learning at this time — were read alongside these.”
Wells acknowledged Friday that not all comments are read at meetings. He said many letters from both sides were not read. He said that without counting emails, he estimates that the comments the board receives are split about 50/50 on the issue of reopening schools.
So, if opinions are split, how did four letters from the same side all get read? Wells said those four letters all came with requests that the letters be included in the public comment portion of the meeting. He said other letters did not.
Wells said that because the meetings are virtual right now for health safety reasons, the reading of letters has replaced the public comment session of in-person meetings where people show up and get to speak for three minutes.
He said even when the district has in-person meetings, board members still receive many letters from community members speaking their minds, but that when in-person meetings are held, only people who actually show up get to have their comments heard aloud.
Noting that some people send letters but don’t wish to participate in public comment, Wells said procedures were created for submitting letters to be read aloud. These procedures can be found in each regular business meeting’s agenda on the district’s website.
According to the procedures, submissions must be sent to the board’s administrative assistant, Susie Golden, no later than 12 p.m. the day of the scheduled meeting. Comments may be emailed to sgolden@wwps.org.
Wells said many of the letters not read were sent to Superintendent Wade Smith or to one or more of the board members themselves and not to Golden, as the rules for virtual meeting comments state.
He said that while these messages are shared with — and viewed by — the entire board, they are not read during public comment.
Pitts’ letter was sent to the board members and not to Golden.
Wells said the procedures are aimed at having the public comment portion of the meetings last as long now as they did when meetings were in person. He said that while people always send emails, showing up in person takes more effort.
Pitts said he wishes something was done by the school board to make it clear that the letters read were not representative of the views of the community.
“Not reading any letters from those in favor of reopening schools could be interpreted as misleading, but at a minimum, it is not keeping the general public fully informed as to what parents, students and other community members desire,” Pitts said.
“While there are those opposed to a return to in-person learning at this time, there undoubtedly are many others opposed to the ongoing distance-learning model who desire a return to in-person, classroom learning.”