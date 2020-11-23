With two active COVID-19 cases connected to the Dayton School District, its schools will be closed today, officials decided Sunday.
“We realize this is an inconvenience for many families, but we needed a day to look carefully at the data,” said Jana Eaton, district administrative assistant.
“As of today, we have 16 active COVID-19 cases in our community, with two related to the school.”
The off day will replace a scheduled snow day and will not have to be made up, Eaton announced in a statement.
She said the decision was made by Superintendent Guy Strot and the school board after consulting the Columbia County Public Health Department.
The move shortens a week already condensed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Dayton's two building are already scheduled to be closed Wednesday through Friday.
Eaton said the district will announce this evening if classes will be in-person on Tuesday or if the district will move to distance learning.
Meanwhile, The Club in Dayton, an after-school program, will close this entire week, Director Jim Pearson announced Sunday evening.
Pearson said it is possible The Club could open next week, but that decision has not been made yet.
“I have been in contact with public health officials, and I will be monitoring the situation very closely. I will provide timely updates as more information becomes available,” Pearson said.
The Dayton School District is the largest in the area — though still relatively small with about 425 students — to have started the school year open for full days. Strot, however, has said that he does expect the school to have to transition to distance learning at some point.