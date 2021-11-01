About 13 protesters met at the Walla Walla Public Schools administration building Monday, Nov. 1, to protest vaccine and mask mandates issued by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Signs in hand, the protesters marched down Park Street to the intersection with Alder Street and held their signs for passing drivers to see — a few honked in support.
Protesters held signs saying things such as “No jab, no job, that’s coercion,” “A nation of sheep results in a government of wolves,” and “I call the shot, not you.”
Organizer Jake Owens said the protest was against Inslee’s mandates, not the Walla Walla School Board. He said he hopes the board feels empowered to not follow mandates.
“We’re not protesting the school board itself at all,” Owens said. “What we’re doing, as parents of the area, is trying to explain and let these people who we elect know that we support them going against these mandates.”
However, to this date, the board has not shown inclination to ignore pandemic-related mandates from the state.
Owens, who named his event “No Mandate November,” said the protest is the first of several throughout the month. He said he started at the school district to support local children.
“We’re the voice of our children because our children can’t speak for themselves,” Owens said.
While Owens said the protest was to protect children from the mandates, most of the signs held by protesters focused on shot mandates instead of mask mandates. While students are mandated to wear masks in schools, there is no vaccine mandate for students.
Teachers and other school staff are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, students are not.
Owens said he is organizing the protests because he doesn’t want to sit back and let things happen without taking a stand.
“I can either sit back and watch and be upset at the results, or I can get involved and at least say I gave it a shot,” Owens said. “I don’t want to be found missing in something this big.”
