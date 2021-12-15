Book censorship was a hot topic during the public comment session of the Tuesday, Dec. 14, Walla Walla School Board meeting.
Several current and former students of Walla Walla High School spoke out against censorship at the meeting.
A few members of the public also spoke against a few books in the Wa-Hi library.
The subject arose after a video by two women calling themselves For Our Kids WW was posted to social media. The women, who don't provide their names, claimed that a book, “Gender Queer,” by Maria Kobabe, was removed from the Walla Walla High School library's circulation after they complained about it.
But as of yet, no book has been permanently banned, Superintendent Wade Smith emphasized Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Smith added that the book was never in circulation to begin with.
While "Gender Queer" was ordered by the district for use at the library, it hadn’t yet made the shelves before the district received a complaint about it, Smith said.
“It was still in a box,” Smith said. “We had to open a box just to find it.”
Smith said the book is one of four that was submitted for review by members of the public this year. He said this is the first time in his seven years with the district that any book has been submitted for review by the public.
Of the four books, "Gender Queer" was the only one not in circulation at the time of the objection. It will be held out of circulation until after the review process takes place in January.
The other three books will remain in circulation during review.
The review process for “The Hate U Give,” by Angie Thomas, and “All Boys Aren't Blue,” by George M. Johnson, concluded on Wednesday, Dec 15. Both books will remain in circulation.
Meanwhile, “Gender Queer,” along with “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison, will be reviewed in January.
When the district started receiving complaints about books, a committee was formed to reconsider titles using the district’s criteria, Smith said.
This criteria is outlined in the district’s Policy No. 2021 and includes considerations such as appropriate reading level and currency of the material.
The committee consists of faculty, librarians, principals, members of the district’s equity department and three high school student representatives, Smith said.
While he was concerned that misinformation seemingly led many people to believe that "Gender Queer" had been banned at the library by the district, Smith said he was proud to see students speak up for something they feel strongly about.
“Last night was a time we can all celebrate the incredible kids we have here, and how eloquently and thoughtfully they articulated their viewpoints,” Smith said.
Walla Walla Public School's policy on its book-review process can be found online at ubne.ws/wwps2021.
