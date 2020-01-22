New principal chosen for Edison Elementary School

A Seattle-area assistant principal has been chosen to head Edison Elementary School, beginning July 1.
Jennifer Foster was named Edison’s principal following an extensive applicant screening and interview process, said Mark Higgins, spokesman for Walla Walla Public Schools.
The selection process included parent and staff meetings, classroom observations, a formal interview and reference checks, Higgins said.
Foster, who is bilingual, will replace interim Principal Joel Chavez.
The new hire said in a news release that she is excited about joining the school and community.
“I was impressed by the leadership team, elementary staff, students, and parent involvement throughout the interview process. The moment I walked into Edison Elementary I knew it was special,” she said, crediting positive interactions in the classroom, enthusiasm for teaching and a love for students that was evident.
Foster is currently the associate principal at Mercer Island High School, where she participates on the building and district leadership teams, instructional coaching committee and district instructional materials selection committee.
She received her administrative degree from the University of Washington. Before entering administration, she worked for 12 years in the Snoqualmie Valley School District as an instructional coach for grades 6-12 and was teacher and department chair for the Mount Si High School world language department.
Foster plans to spend a few days this spring at Edison getting to know students, staff and the school community, Higgins said.