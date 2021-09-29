COLLEGE PLACE — Work has progressed on the new portable classrooms at Davis Elementary School, and the three buildings — each containing two classrooms ‚ should open during the final week of October, Superintendent James Fry announced at the Sept. 28 school board meeting.
The buildings were craned into place last week.
“They have landed, literally,” Fry joked at the meeting. “We had to make sure teachers were out of their rooms after school when (the buildings) were craned into place.”
Fry said the buildings will allow the school to maximize social distancing in classrooms.
He also said the buildings will help the district fit in a new mental health program that is being housed at the already crowded school.
“(Principal) Mark Ferraro) and his team will continue to work to determine who will go out there to make room,” Fry said.
This is the second set of portable classrooms installed at Davis in as many years. Three other double-classroom buildings were added in summer, 2020.
The $1.3 million purchase of the new buildings was approved by the school board at its April 27 board meeting and used federal stimulus dollars.
The school district has seen an average of over 5% enrollment growth each of the past seven years, according to district documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.