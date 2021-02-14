Another third-party audit has underscored the safety of returning students to classrooms as middle schoolers in Walla Walla School District prepare for in-person learning to begin Tuesday.
Dade Moeller & Associates, which completed a similar audit on the district’s elementary schools before they opened in January, again found that Walla Walla Public Schools’ reopening protocols and facilities are compliant with state and national COVID-19 related safety standards.
This time, the audit focused on the district’s middle schools and high schools. Walla Walla’s two middle schools are scheduled to reopen for in-person learning — using an a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule — on Tuesday.
High schools will reopen when the COVID-19 case rate in Walla Walla and College Place drop lower.
Like the last audit, this latest inspection had two phases. The first phase compared the district’s plans and protocols to the the government standards. The second phase was a thorough on-site inspection of district facilities.
The inspection was overseen by Stephen Bump, a certified industrial hygienist and health professional from Dade Moeller & Associates.
“Our review indicates the Walla Walla School District has implemented the health agency guidance and has adequate controls and protocols in place to allow in-person learning at secondary schools in a safe and healthy environment,” Bump said in his executive summary of the review.
These audits before additional schools reopen were agreed upon when the district and the teachers union representing Walla Walla teachers were negotiating a deal to return students to classrooms.
After the first audit of the elementary schools, union President Keith Swanson said the district getting good marks from the auditors is encouraging for teachers.
“We agreed that an independent safety audit would be an important step,” Swanson said in January. “We know that our community levels of COVID remain high, so anything to reduce the risk for students, staff and their families is important.”
Superintendent Wade Smith that the goal is to show that safety is the district’s first priority.
“This serves as an additional layer of protection for all staff, students and parents and is part of our continued commitment to keep students and staff safe,” said Smith. “Safety has been, and will continue to be, our top priority, and the results from our third party safety audit spoke to all of our staff members’ hard work.”