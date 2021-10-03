Before co-founding the new Asian American Pacific Islander Alliance club at a Walla Walla High School, sophomore Zoe Phavong sometimes felt there weren’t many other Asian American students at Wa-Hi who could relate to her experiences.
“I didn’t know there were so many other people here who looked like me.”
Being involved in the new club has shown her this isn’t so.
“I thought it was just me and some in my friend group and that’s all,” Phavong, the club’s first president, said.
Her vice president agreed.
“This was one of the reasons I wanted to join this club: to see who else is like me,” said junior Megan Hua. “I thought it was just me, my best friend, two guys in my grade and that’s it.”
The two girls founded the new club after being approached by Wa-Hi Social Studies teacher Andrew Gomsrud.
Gomsrud said he wanted to do something to help after seeing news about additional racism many Asian Americans are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During the quarantine, I just saw more and more news stories about the rising hate crimes against Asian Americans,” Gomsrud said.
“All us educators were hyper-sensitive about student depression levels and student emotions. And I realized I had an unusual number of Asian American students in my classes, so I just started checking in with them.”
Gomsrud said one thing he learned from talking to his students is that many of them felt alone. Phavong’s and Hua’s feelings were not unusual. So, he decided to encourage them to meet and start a club.
“I looked around and saw that there were clubs like this at other schools,” he said. “So, I started asking my students if they ever thought about starting a club and support group.”
The club recently received its approval from the school and will be meeting every other Thursday. It has about 24 members.
So far, people are joining it for the same reason that Phavong and Hua created it.
“I was interested in the club because, as a mixed Asian person, I was excited that there was a community for people like me,” said junior Kaitlyn King.
The two founders said their aim for the club is to amplify the voice of the Asian American population at school, as well as serve as a support group for students.
Phavong said she has experienced racism while in school. She added that she hasn’t yet had any large issues at Wa-Hi, but that she hasn’t been on campus very long after spending most of her freshman year in distance learning.
Hua, however, has had students make fun of her and her family.
“People make fun of my mom and my dad because of their broken English,” Hua said. “My dad learned English by reading the dictionary every day. So, it was hard for them.”
Hua said many people perceive what she sees as racial stereotyping of Asian people as somewhat positive.
“I get comments like, ‘Can you help me with my math homework?’ or, ‘Of course you want to go to college,’” Hua said. “When I was younger, people would say I looked like I would be in anime, or I look like I would do karate … Any time I would say something, adults would say, ‘Oh, I think that’s a compliment.’”
Hua said what people may see as positive stereotypes can still be harmful.
“It causes a toxic mindset in Asian people,” she said. “When you don’t meet those positive stereotypes, it’s like, ‘Oh, why aren’t you like that? Why don’t you like math? Why don’t you get all A’s?’ … It makes me feel like, as a person, I’m defined by my race.”
Phavong and Hua said things have gotten harder during the pandemic as some people express views that Asian people are responsible for COVID-19.
Both girls, as well as Gomsrud, have heard racist names for the virus used at school. Gomsrud said this happened more at the start of the pandemic and that people have mostly stopped when he and other teachers shut it down.
Hua, however, disagreed.
“I still hear it all the time,” she said.
Hua said it’s been nice to share her experiences with others on campus who can relate.
The club has also enabled students to get support from those who can’t relate. There is no Asian-only policy to join the club. Phavong wanted to emphasize that the club is open to allies of all races.
Some non-Asian members want to use their voices to support their classmates.
“I am part of a bunch of other social justice and cultural clubs at Wa-Hi,” junior Jackson Adams said. “I am interested in learning more about the Asian American community and how I can help do my part in amplifying their voice and making change.”
Junior Jake Hisaw has similar views.
“Since we use a lot of Asian culture in our everyday life, we need to credit them and invite their voices,” Hisaw said. “I’ve seen discrimination at school but haven’t experienced it. So, I want to do my part to help and uplift their voice.”
To find out more about the club, how to join and when the meetings take place, email Gomsrud, the club’s adviser, at agomsrud@wwps.org. Gomsrud also said he invites any community member with advice on how he can help support and advise the club to reach out to him.
