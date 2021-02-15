Update: 6:05 p.m. Monday
School closures for Tuesday due to snow are already being announced by some districts. Here’s what we know so far. Check back for updates.
Waitsburg
The Waitsburg School District will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday. There will be no morning preschool and no breakfast served. Doors will open at 10 a.m. with classes beginning at 10:30 a.m.
College Place
All classes and programs will be held remotely due to weather and road conditions.
Morning hybrid students are asked to join their class’s Google Meet at 8 a.m. Afternoon hybrid students will meet at 12:15 p.m..
There will also be no preschool and no meal service.
Touchet
The Touchet School District is canceling a.m. in-person classes Tuesday due to weather conditions.
Students in the a.m. schedule are asked to join their p.m. sessions via Zoom. At this time, the plan is for p.m. students to attend school as scheduled.
Walla Walla
The Walla Walla School District has announced all students will participate in distance learning Tuesday.
The district also announced there will be no meal service.
Students will meet with teachers online using the same schedule the district used for distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This affects K-6 students. Kindergarten and elementary students have transitioned to an a.m./p.m. hybrid schedule have have been attending in-person classes.
Sixth graders were set to transition to a hybrid schedule Tuesday, with seventh and eighth graders joining them on Thursday.
According to a release by the district, the plan now is to bring sixth graders back Wednesday. Seventh and eighth graders are still expected to return to the classroom Thursday.
Prescott
The Prescott School District will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday, Superintendent Justin Bradford said.
Bus pick up and drop off times, staff arrivals and the start of school will be two hours later than usual. Breakfast will not be served.
Dixie
Dixie School District will be closed but operate remotely Tuesday.
Athena-Weston
There will be no in-person learning in the Athena-Weston School District Tuesday. Students will participate in distance learning instead.
Fourth- and fifth-grade students are expected to meet for homeroom class at 8 a.m. on Zoom to receive further instructions for the day.
Sixth- through eighth-grade students are expected to log in on Zoom for their first through fourth period classes from 8 a.m. to noon. Students will then follow the afternoon online schedule as normal.
Zoom links will be posted in students' Google Classroom, according to a district release.
Parents are asked to call the school office if their child cannot attend online class due to a lack of internet connection.
In addition, Weston-McEwen High School freshman orientation has been rescheduled once again. It is now set to take place over two days.
Students assigned to Group A will meet 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 17. Group B students will meet 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 18.
Milton-Freewater
Milton-Freewater School District announced that students attending on-campus classes through the Limited In-Person Instruction program will transition to distancing learning for the day. Other students are already in distancing learning.
Meals will be available for pick up at school, according to a release. Buses will not deliver meals due to road conditions.
Food pick up is available from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Gib Olinger Elementary School, Central Middle School and McLoughlin High School and 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Ferndale Elementary School.